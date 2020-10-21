San Jose Stages Presents A Virtual Re-Imagining of NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD

Full cast and creative team announced!

San Jose Stage Company has announced the full cast and creative team for The Stage's opening show of its 2020-2021 virtual season, NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD (October 28 - 31, 2020). Tickets are $40.00 and may be purchased at thestage.org/season/night-of-the-living-dead.

NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD set the stage for decades of the zombie horror film genre, and The Stage's virtual presentation (a hybrid of theatre, film, and the classic radio drama) of George A. Romero's classic undead story is sure to haunt and chill just in time for Halloween.

The cast includes Randall King* as "Narrator," Rondrell McCormick* as "Ben," Sofia Costantini as "Barbara," Davied Morales as "Johnny," Juan Amador* as "Tom," Michael Ray Wisely* as "Harry," Damaris Divito as "Helen," Michael Bellino as "Sheriff McClelland," Loki Miller as "TV Reporter," Sean Doughty as "George" and Matthew Kropschot as "Patrolman."

The creative team includes: Allison F. Rich (Director), Derrick Scocchera (Video Editor) and Steve Schoenbeck (Sound Designer). They're Coming to Get You, Barbara... NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD October 28 - 31, 2020 A virtual re-imagining of George A. Romero's legendary classic.

With sensationalized and conflicting reports being broadcast by the media, can strangers overcome their prejudice and suspicions to survive the night? Based upon the original screenplay for the genre-defining undead classic by John Russo and George A. Romero.

San Jose Stage Company's virtual 38th Season will continue with PERSUASION (December 23 - 27, 2020), KISS 2020 GOODBYE (December 31 - January 3, 2021), STRANGE COURTESIES (February 24 - 28, 2021), and BARCELONA (March 31 - April 4, 2021). For more information, visit www.thestage.org.

All programming and scheduling is subject to change. Complete casting and creative teams will be announced at a later date. Subscriptions and single tickets to San Jose Stage Company's 2020-2021 Season may be purchased online at www.thestage.org.

