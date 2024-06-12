San Jose Stage Company To Host 28th Annual MONDAY NIGHT LIVE!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



San Jose Stage Company has announced its iconic MONDAY NIGHT LIVE! fundraising event set for Monday, June 24th, 2024 at The Stage (490 S. 1st Street, San Jose). The evening will kick-off with a cocktail reception at 5:00 pm, followed by a performance at 7:00 pm. Sponsorships and tickets are available online at www.thestage.org.

Recognized as the “Must Be There” event of the year, MONDAY NIGHT LIVE! will be hosted by San José Mayor Matt Mahan and features community leaders and political heavyweights in an evening of fun, fantasy, and fiction. Known for his dynamic leadership and commitment to the community, Mayor Mahan brings charisma, humor, and insight to the event. Mayor Mahan expressed his excitement, by stating, “This event is a unique blend of politics and entertainment, showcasing the vibrant spirit of San Jose. I am honored to be part of it.”

This year's event will also feature special guest Michael Van Every, a prominent community leader who will serve as the fundraising chair. Van Every is renowned for his significant contributions to the community and his dedication to supporting the arts. Expressing his enthusiasm, Michael Van Every stated, “I am proud to support San Jose Stage Company and this stalwart event that has become a San Jose tradition in local politics. It's always fun to have fun, and that’s what Monday Night Live is all about – politics and fun!”

Join on MONDAY, JUNE 24th, 2024 for the 28th Annual MONDAY NIGHT LIVE! fundraiser, supporting San Jose Stage Company “The Stage” as it continues to provide powerful, provocative, and profound programming to its community. This sell-out event is a political mash-up that benefits The Stage while revealing the hidden talents of the community leaders and elected officials. Make reservations early to save yourself a seat in the live studio audience!

Ticket Information

Individual tickets are on-sale now for $150 at www.thestage.org/tickets.

Sponsorship Information

Sponsorships are available at the following levels: Producer’s Circle $10,000; Celebrity’s Circle $5,000; Insider’s Circle $2,500; and Player’s Circle $1,500.

Sponsorships and donations are fully tax-deductible. All proceeds benefit San Jose Stage Company. To secure a sponsorship or for more information, click here.

About San Jose Stage Company

Through powerful, provocative and profound theatre, San Jose Stage Company (The Stage) seeks to expand community, forge creative partnerships and challenge individuals in order to illuminate the human condition.

San Jose Stage Company is recognized as the South Bay’s leading professional theatre company, having earned a reputation for artistic excellence through imaginative and edgy theatrical experiences that spark ideas and dialogue with the audience. The Stage is dedicated to the presentation and development of new works, with a concentration on American literature scripted by modern playwrights that speak to the conditions, hopes and fears of humanity. With the farthest seat in the house no more than 15 feet from the three-quarter thrust stage, the connection between actor and audience is profoundly visceral.

The Stage is a multi-award-winning theatre company, including the 2018 Paine Knickerbocker Award for continued contributions to Bay Area theatre from the San Francisco Bay Area Theatre Critics Circle. The Stage has produced over 200 productions, including 20 world premieres and 50 new works and is ranked as the 2nd largest professional theatre and 8th largest performance arts organization in Silicon Valley (Silicon Valley Business Journal).

Attracting over 20,000 patrons to downtown and employing more than 150 local artists annually, San Jose Stage Company continues to be a vital force in the region’s economic and creative landscape.

About Mayor Matt Mahan

Mayor Matt Mahan has focused on addressing homelessness, improving public safety, and enhancing government accountability and transparency. Before becoming mayor, he served as a City Council member, where he advocated for practical and data-driven solutions to local issues. Mahan's background in the tech industry, as a former CEO of the civic technology company Brigade, also influences his approach to modernizing city services and engaging residents through technology. His tenure is marked by efforts to streamline government operations and foster community participation in civic processes.

About Michael Van Every

Michael Van Every is President and CEO of Republic Urban Properties, a prominent real estate development firm. Under his leadership, Republic Urban Properties has been involved in several high-profile development projects in the San Jose area, contributing significantly to the region's urban landscape and economic growth. His work focuses on mixed-use, transit-oriented developments that aim to revitalize and enhance the communities they serve. Van Every is also recognized for his active involvement in various civic and community initiatives, demonstrating a strong commitment to improving the quality of life in San Jose.

