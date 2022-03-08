San Jose Stage Company Presents AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY

San Jose Stage Company has announced the cast and creative team for the first production of 2022, Tracy Letts' Pulitzer Prize and Tony Awardâ€‹Â®â€‹-winning play AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY. Directed by Kenneth Kelleher, AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY will run from March 30 - April 24, 2022 at San Jose Stage Company (490 South 1st Street, San Jose, CA, 95113). The press opening will take place on Saturday, April 2nd at 8:00 p.m. Tickets range from $32 - $72 and can be purchased through the Box Office at (408) 283-7142 or online at www.thestage.org. For more information, visit www.thestage.org.

This Pulitzer Prize-winning play erupts with biting wit. After the disappearance of their alcoholic patriarch, three sisters along with their partners, reunite in AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY to console their razor-tongued, drug-addled mother Violet. As the family careens toward near-apocalyptic meltdown; old grievances are aired, family secrets unearthed, and new wounds are sowed. This provocative, multi-award-winning play unflinchingly-and uproariously-explores the challenge of escaping the inescapable.

"We are thrilled to present this important, powerful play after a two year pandemic postponement" says Artistic Director, Randall King. "The Stage is overdue in presenting Tracy Letts, one of America's greatest 21st century playwrights. AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY swiftly dissects, with humor and heartbreak, the emotional unraveling of a generational legacy in an American family. Tracy Letts exposes the sociopolitical grappling of our national identity and troubled history the Native American disenfranchisement. More timely than ever is AUGUST:OSAGE COUNTY."

"Love does not factor in AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY," says Director, Kenneth Kelleher. "It is a stifling and riveting combat between the stranglehold of family ties and the desperate mania to break free. It is not a redemptive work, but a staggering and powerful reminder of the neediness of our common plight."

The cast of AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY will feature Judith Miller as "Violet Weston," Randall King* as "Beverly Weston," L. Duarte as "Johnna Monevata", Allison F. Rich* as "Barbara Fordham," Michael Ray Wisely* as "Bill Fordham," Carley Herlihy as "Jean Fordham," Elena Wright* as "Ivy Weston," Tanya Marie as "Karen Weston," Marie Shell* as "Mattie Fae Aiken," Tim Kniffin* as "Charlie Aiken," Matthew Kropschot as "Little Charles Aiken," Joshua Hollister* as "Steve Heidebrecht," and Terrance Smith as "Sheriff Deon Gilbeau."

In addition to Kenneth Kelleherâ€ , the creative team includes Madeline Berger (Costume Designer), Maurice Vercoutere (Lighting Designer), Steve Schoenbeck (Sound Designer), Bill Vujevich (Scenic Paint), Garland Thompson, Jr. (Projections Designer) and Justin Travis Buchs* (Stage Manager).

â€ Member of SDC, the union of stage directors and choreographers .

*Member of Actors' Equity Association, the union of professional actors and stage managers.

San Jose Stage Company's 39th Season RESILIENCE will conclude with the rarely produced THE TOOTH OF CRIME (June 1 - 26, 2022; Press Opening: June 4, 2022).

All programming and scheduling is subject to change.

Tickets may be purchased online at www.thestage.org.