San Jose Playhouse to Host WIGS, WAFFLES, AND WINE (SUNDAY DRAG BRUNCH)

Wigs, Waffles, and Wine at the San Jose Playhouse features gorgeous drag queens performing to your favorite songs, while interacting with the crowd, and making plenty of irreverent jokes-all while the audience enjoys waffle creations, gourmet hotdogs, mimosas, champagne and wine "cock"tails. Adults only...eighteen and up. Visit the website to check out the Dining Combos, A La Carte Items, and Wine and Beverage Options.

The San Jose Playhouse will host Wigs, Waffles, and Wine! (A Sunday Drag Brunch). The brunch will be held one Sunday a month, beginning on Sunday, February 13 at 11:00 am, with additional dates on Sunday, March 27 at 11:00 am and Sunday, April 24 at 11:00 am. The performances and brunch will take place at 3Below Theaters & Cafe, 288 S. Second Street (corner of San Carlos Street), San Jose, CA 95113. There will be validated parking in the garage directly above the venue. The brunch will be hosted by WooWoo Monroe, a public figure and Bay Area drag performer.

The San Jose Playhouse is pairing delicious Liege (Belgium) waffles and sparkling mimosas with wig-wearing, lip-syncing, daring drag queens who will "werk" to make sure you have a "mahvelous" morning! Tickets are $25 (including bottomless orange juice), but tickets for admission plus dining range from $35 to $40. Click here for tickets and to see the menu. Must be 18 years or older to attend.

WooWoo Monroe is a local celebrity drag artist (AKA: George Downes) who has been entertaining bay area crowds for 9 years. WooWoo is a huge asset to the San Jose community and often volunteers for fundraising events and other community building projects. WooWoo recently made a return to the theatrical stage, in the Sunnyvale Community Players production of La Cage aux Folles where he was able to blend his love of theater and drag into the role of Albin/ZaZa. Some of his theatrical credits include Big River, West Side Story, Fame, Pippin, Bye Bye Birdie, and Sugar.

WooWoo hosts several popular shows at Renegades bar in San Jose, has made cameo appearances in the San Jose Ballet's production of The Nutcracker, and is very excited to be starting this new collaboration with 3Below Theaters. Drag is an often misunderstood and certainly under-represented art form and WooWoo is elated to be included in all of the performing art worlds she loves so much.

Photo Credits: Guggenheim Entertainment