San Francisco Playhouse to Present the Return of Sandbox Series with a World Premiere

San Francisco Playhouse will present the return of its Sandbox Series, the award-winning series of premieres produced on local stages, with the World Premiere of Hend Ayoub’s Home? A Palestinian Woman’s Pursuit of Life, Liberty & Happiness. Commissioned by San Francisco Playhouse, this autobiographical one-woman show written and performed by Ayoub chronicles her life journey as a Palestinian woman navigating the complexities of identity, searching for a place to belong.

With candor and humor, Ayoub traces her journey from her childhood in Israel to her pursuit of an acting career in Israel, Egypt, and New York, seeking acceptance and contending with discrimination. Performed in English, Hebrew, and Arabic, this magnetic, moving, and unexpectedly humorous play explores whether a world divided by nationality and ethnicity can offer a home for those caught in between. American Conservatory Theater Artistic Director Emerita Carey Perloff directs this Sandbox premiere. Home? will perform July 26 – August 16, 2025 (opening night: August 2) at Z Below, 470 Florida Street, San Francisco.



Commissioned by San Francisco Playhouse and developed in a workshop reading with the Playhouse, Golden Thread Productions, and Z Space, Home? was also seen in a workshop production at D.C.’s Voices from a Changing Middle East Festival.

Photo credit: Stan Barouh

