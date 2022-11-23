San Francisco Playhouse Pauses Performances Of AS YOU LIKE IT; Scheduled To Resume December 3

San Francisco Playhouse pauses performances of the hit musical adaptation of William Shakespeare's As You Like It due to breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in the cast.

All performances between Wednesday, November 23, 2022 through the 3pm matinee on Saturday, December 3, 2022 have been cancelled. Performances will resume at 8pm on Saturday, December 3, 2022 and continue through Saturday, January 14, 2023.

Opening night has been rescheduled for Friday, December 9. Patrons who currently hold tickets to the affected performances will be contacted by the San Francisco Playhouse box office to reschedule their tickets or receive a refund. For more information, the public may visit sfplayhouse.org or call the box office at 415-677-9596.

"We made this made the difficult decision to pause performances to ensure our artists have the space and time to fully recover," said Susi Damilano, San Francisco Playhouse's Co-Founder and Producing Director. "We will continue our rigorous COVID testing efforts and prepare to present the best possible version of this show to our audiences. We are deeply appreciative of the patience that our community has shown as we navigate this challenge."

As You Like It is a rollicking musical tale following exiles making a new life in a strange new place, featuring an original folk-pop score by one of the most exciting new voices in musical theater, Shaina Taub (Off-Broadway's Suffs, Twelfth Night seen at San Francisco Playhouse last season, and the upcoming The Devil Wears Prada musical with Sir Elton John). Taub teamed up with The Public Theater's Director of Public Works Laurie Woolery to transform the Bard's beloved comedy into an exuberant testament to acceptance and diversity, serving as an apt reminder of what's possible in today's divisive era. Helmed by San Francisco Playhouse's Artistic Director Bill English with music direction by Dave Dobrusky and choreography by Nicole Helfer, As You Like It performs through January 14, 2023 at San Francisco Playhouse, 450 Post Street. For tickets ($15-$100) and more information, the public may visit sfplayhouse.org or call the box office at 415-677-9596.

Founded by Bill English and Susi Damilano in 2003, San Francisco Playhouse has been described by The New York Times as "a company that stages some of the most consistently high-quality work around" and deemed "ever adventurous" by The Mercury News. Located in the heart of the Union Square Theater District, San Francisco Playhouse is the city's premier Off-Broadway company, an intimate alternative to the larger more traditional Union Square theater fare.

The Playhouse provides audiences the opportunity to experience professional theater with top-notch actors and world-class design in a setting where they are close to the action. The company has received multiple awards for overall productions, acting, and design, including the SF Weekly Best Theatre Award and the Bay Guardian's Best Off-Broadway Theatre Award, as well as three consecutive Bay Area Theatre Critics Circle Awards for Best Entire Production in the Bay Area. KQED/NPR recently described the company: "San Francisco Playhouse is one of the few theaters in the Bay Area that has a mission that actually shows up on stage. Artistic director Bill English's commitment to empathy as a guiding philosophical and aesthetic force is admirable and by living that mission, fascinating things happen onstage." The Playhouse is committed to providing a creative home and inspiring environment where actors, directors, writers, designers, and theater lovers converge to create and experience dramatic works that celebrate the human spirit.