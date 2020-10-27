San Francisco Playhouse Becomes the First to Debut Filmed, Fully-Staged AEA Approved On-Demand Performance

ART by Yasmina Reza will be available to view on demand through Nov 7th.

San Francisco Playhouse is taking the theatre industry into formerly unknown territory after receiving approval from the Actors' Equity Association to film and stream their production of Art by Yasmina Reza on stage at San Francisco Playhouse. The announcement makes San Francisco Playhouse one of the first theatres in the United States to get approval for on-stage filming, and the first to offer a professional, staged, in-person production since the beginning of the pandemic. Art will debut on Saturday, October 24th, 2020. The performance will be available to view on demand through Nov 7th.

"We could not be happier to have passed all Actors Equity Association safety requirements and once again bring the thrill of live theatre to audiences, even if it took some extra creativity and hard work to achieve it," said director Bill English. "We feel we are providing a roadmap for other suffering theatre companies, and an exciting new era for the theatre community. After weeks of rehearsing over video chat, it is a thrill to be returning to our stage to bring this next phase of live theatre to our patrons."

The in-person filming took place this past week on stage at the Playhouse following a deep clean, installation of PPE stations, and other safety regulations that include having all personnel tested for COVID-19 and isolating until in-person work is complete.

Art was staged as a full-fledged production with professional costumes, set, lighting, sound, and properties design. The performance was filmed straight through with three Sony 4K AX100 cameras and a switching system to capture the live performance. Filming took place with full run-throughs for three days, after which the video took roughly 50 edits to replace specific problematic shots in the 90 minute long show, with an emphasis on maintaining the live, authentic performances.

The cast features Bobak Cyrus Bakhtiari, Johnny Moreno, and Jomar Tagatac. All actors appear courtesy of Actors' Equity Association.

San Francisco Playhouse subscribers and single ticket buyers can view the performance via an on-demand video stream from October 24th through November 7th, 2020. Tickets ($15 - $100) and subscriptions ($200 - $300) are now available at https://www.sfplayhouse.org/sfph/2020-2021-season/art/.

The company hopes that as COVID rates continue to decrease in San Francisco, more in-person theatrical work can be performed, eventually leading to partial live audiences when safety permits.

2020/21 SEASON, ACT I

OCTOBER 24 - DECEMBER 31, 2020

Art

By Yasmina Reza

Translated by Christopher Hampton

Directed by Bill English

Starring Bobak Cyrus Bakhtiari, Johnny Moreno, and Jomar Tagatac

On demand October 24 - November 7, 2020

Virtual Opening Night Gala October 24, 2020 Watch Party

The Jewelry Box

Written and Performed by Brian Copeland

Developed with David Ford

On demand November 28 - December 25, 2020

Virtual Opening Night Gala November 28, 2020

From Blues to Broadway: An Original Musical Revue (Working Title)

Created by the San Francisco Playhouse in collaboration with Dave Dobrusky, Bill English, John Paul Gonzalez, Cate Hayman, Rodney Earl Jackson, Jr, and Katrina Lauren McGraw. Directed by Bill English.

Streaming December 12 - December 31, 2020

Virtual Opening Night Gala December 12, 2020

2020/21 SEASON, ACT II

JANUARY 1 - APRIL 30, 2021

Act II will be announced in October 2020.

2020/21 SEASON, ACT III

MAY 1 - AUGUST 31, 2021

Act III will be announced in early 2021.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You