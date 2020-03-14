San Francisco Playhouse Announces Postponement Of REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES

Due to the growing uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 (Coronavirus), San Francisco Playhouse is announcing that performances of its upcoming production of Real Women Have Curves have been canceled through March 30, 2020. The production is now scheduled to begin preview performances on March 31st, with Press Opening taking place on Saturday, April 4th, 2020. Rehearsals of the production have also stopped. This schedule is subject to change pending further guidance from local, state, and federal authorities.



All ticket-holders for affected performance dates will be rescheduled. The public can contact San Francisco Playhouse at info@sfplayhouse.org or 415.677.9596.

The company has released the following statement:



We are committed to paying our artists and staff throughout the duration of this postponement. This situation has the potential to greatly affect the welfare of artists, arts organizations, and their staffs, and we encourage patrons to consider making a donation to help arts organizations in their community survive these uncertain times. San Francisco Playhouse is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that relies on the support of charitable donors.



The health and safety of our patrons, artists, staff, and community are of utmost importance to us. We thank our community for their support and patience as this difficult situation unfolds.



We dearly hope, in the spirit of our empathy gym, that these difficult circumstances that we share with every human on the planet will lead to a greater understanding that all of us are in this together.





