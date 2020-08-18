San Francisco Performing Artists Demand City Give Higher Priority to Safely Managed Outdoor Events

The goal is to solicit the Commission's help in moving outdoor performing arts from phase 4 to phase 2 or 3.

A number of San Francisco performing artists and arts organizations will go on the public record at the San Francisco Entertainment Commission's scheduled meeting this evening, Tuesday August 18. The goal is to solicit the Commission's help in moving outdoor performing arts from PHASE FOUR of the City's COVID-19 Recovery Plans to PHASE TWO or PHASE THREE.



Bay Area-based artists have argued that the entire performing arts industry should not be tied to the same re-opening timelines and restrictions as large indoor arenas (e.g. such as the Chase Center). In addressing these differences, artists want to start the process of re-opening with the safest type of performing arts: smaller events that take place outdoors.



An example of one prominent independent performance artist's public statement may be found AT THIS LINK.



Small outdoor performing arts events are in-line with other approved public activities, such as outdoor eateries now in operation as part of the City's Shared Spaces Program. Artists point to the fact that not only can audiences be masked, distanced and sanitized, but one standard facet in the theatre industry that most other businesses lack is a box office. With this feature, audiences can be kept to capacity and distanced by mandatory advance reservations to comply with health regulations; and tracked and traced if necessary.



The arts are a dynamic and vital component of the City's economy. In addition to this important financial value, the arts can provide inspiration, solace and life-altering experiences in (COVID-safe) equal measures.

Artists also point out that if the City does not move to address the issue soon, then the opportunity to do a prototype test of a handful of outdoor performances before the winter will be lost. The City will have to create safety rules in a vacuum and be faced with a deluge of events with untested guidelines come the spring of 2021.



Artists are aware that this re-designation will have to wait until the City moves off California's WATCH LIST, which does not allow for any variation from the State's re-opening priorities. However, in a presentation to the Small Business Commission on August 10, Dept of Public Health (DPH) Officer, Dr. Tomas Aragon said he expected San Francisco to be off the list in approximately one week.



In the event that San Francisco remains on the list for an extended period, DPH must create guidelines in anticipation of future WATCH LIST updates. These health and safety guidelines are necessary for agencies such as the Entertainment Commission who will be required to issue permits once activity is allowed.



At the suggestion of City staff and in an effort to initiate a DPH response, the San Francisco International Arts Festival offered some suggestions for BASIC GUIDELINES in early July. These have still not been acted on.



The artists' appeal for support from the City follows similar requests by the independent health and fitness industry and spa owners / personal trainers



Thousands of Bay Area businesses in hundreds of industries complied fully and willingly with the Bay Area's shut down orders. Many feel that proactive governmental leadership is vital to the process of creating the new normal required for the functioning of our region. They are asking the City to forgo bureaucratic stalling, and instead act to support the industries and businesses that have been directly affected by these shut down orders.

