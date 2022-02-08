San Francisco Opera's 99th Season Continues at The War Memorial Opera House in June

San Francisco Opera's 99th Season continues June 4-July 3 at the War Memorial Opera House. The 2022 Summer Season includes a new production of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's Don Giovanni; a return engagement of Bright Sheng and David Henry Hwang's Dream of the Red Chamber; and Caroline H. Hume Music Director Eun Sun Kim leads the San Francisco Opera Orchestra, Chorus and soloists in a one-night-only concert featuring the music of Giuseppe Verdi.

In a casting update, tenor Konu Kim will make his Company and role debuts as Bao Yu in Dream of the Red Chamber, replacing Yijie Shi who has withdrawn for personal reasons. Kim hails from South Korea and is a recent graduate of the young artist program at London's Royal Opera, Covent Garden. He has emerged on the international stage with performances at the Donizetti Festival in Bergamo and the Glyndebourne Festival. With Glyndebourne in 2021, Kim portrayed Ferrando in Nicholas Hytner's production of CosÃ¬ fan tutte and was Ernesto in Don Pasquale at Glyndebourne and on tour throughout England. Kim made his acclaimed debut at the 2019 Donizetti Festival as Leone de Casaldi in the premiere of an early version of the composer's La Favorita titled L'Ange de Nisida. OperaWire praised the tenor's performance in the Bergamo production as "revelatory ... this is a tenor to look out for."

Tickets for San Francisco Opera's 2022 Summer Season are now available and range from $26 to $398. A $2 per-ticket facility fee is included in Balcony 1, 2 and 3 zone prices; all other zones include a $3 per-ticket facility fee.

Tickets may be purchased online at sfopera.com, the San Francisco Opera Box Office (301 Van Ness Avenue, San Francisco) and by calling (415) 864-3330. The San Francisco Opera Box Office hours are Monday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Tuesday through Friday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. (Saturdays phone only).

As of February 1, San Francisco Opera requires all patrons aged 12 and older, who are eligible, to show proof of COVID-19 booster shot received at least 7 days prior to the event or performance, in addition to proof of full vaccination (defined as two weeks after your final shot), along with a matching photo ID. In addition, starting February 1, we will now require all children ages 5 to 11 to show proof of full vaccination (defined as two weeks after their final shot). Unvaccinated children are not permitted.

All patrons must wear well-fitted masks that cover their nose, mouth and chin when inside the War Memorial Opera House unless they are actively eating or drinking. For complete information about the Company's health and safety protocols, visit sfopera.com/safetyfirst.

All casting, programs, schedules and ticket prices are subject to change. For further information about San Francisco Opera's 2021-22 Season, visit sfopera.com/onstage.