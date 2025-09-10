San Francisco Opera and American Guild Of Musical Artists Reveal New Two-Year Agreement

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The American Guild of Musical Artists (AGMA) and San Francisco Opera (SFO) have announced a new two-year collective bargaining agreement, ratified by AGMA's Board of Governors on August 25, 2025.

Following over nine months of negotiations, the new contract, retroactively effective from March 1, 2025 and in effect through February 28, 2027, brings pay increases including equitable pay adjustments, enhanced work-life protections, and new benefits, as well as enhancements to scheduling and audition processes, while also recognizing the challenges being faced across the arts at the moment. San Francisco Opera's AGMA members include the Chorus, Principal Artists, Dancers, and Production Staff.

"This agreement reflects the dedication of every AGMA member at San Francisco Opera; we really came together. Solidarity works,” said Sally Mouzon, AGMA's Western Region Vice President, SFO Chorister, and member of the Negotiating Committee. “It's about respect for the job we do, a healthy balance between life and work, and ensuring that artists have a real seat at the table as our beloved San Francisco Opera plans for the future.”

“I am deeply grateful to all those on both negotiating committees who gave so deeply of their time and wisdom to craft a new agreement. The new contract will ensure that San Francisco Opera continues to produce opera at the highest levels of excellence, while reflecting the need for long-term sustainability in the arts,” said Matthew Shilvock, General Director of San Francisco Opera. “Our AGMA Artists are extraordinary professionals and partners in the creative vitality of the company and I'm very excited for the thrilling artistry that this contract will make possible in the years ahead.”

This agreement underscores the shared commitment of San Francisco Opera and AGMA to honor the artistry and contributions of the AGMA Artists of SFO, fostering a workplace culture that supports excellence and creativity, and building a long-term pathway to a sustainable future for opera in San Francisco.

