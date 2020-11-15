San Francisco Opera Sells Costumes in Online Shop

Hundreds of one-of-a-kind garments are on sale now through November 15!

San Francisco Opera has launched its first-ever online costume shop sale. Now, fans have the opportunity to stock their closets with individually designed outfits direct from the opera stage.

Each costume carries a piece of San Francisco Opera history and was made in the Bay Area by a team of talented artists and craftspeople.

Unleash your inner warrior with costumes designed for fantasy dramas like Tannhäuser. Or party like there's no tomorrow with the ornate jackets and gowns of Die Fledermaus and The Merry Widow.

To learn more or start shopping, visit https://sfopera.com/opera-is-on/costumesale.

