San Francisco Opera Presents BOHEME OUT OF THE BOX in March

San Francisco Opera announces dates and locations for Bohème Out of the Box. The free, live performances of an abridged version of Giacomo Puccini's La Bohème will travel to outdoor locations throughout the Bay Area this spring. The first opera to be presented by San Francisco Opera 100 years ago, Puccini's popular work of love and loss among a group of bohemian artists will be performed in an intimate one-hour version on a converted shipping-container-turned-mobile opera stage.

Directed by Jose Maria Condemi, Bohème Out of the Box, sung in Italian and including English dialogue, features a cast of San Francisco Opera's Adler Fellows and guest artists with piano accompaniment. These free performances bring La Bohème's powerful emotions and soaring arias to Bay Area communities as part of the Company's Centennial Season.

Bohème Out of the Box will travel to two locations in the East Bay, one on the Peninsula and one in the South Bay:

Alameda: March 10 (6:30 p.m.), 11 (6:30 p.m.) and 12 (2 p.m.)

In partnership with The City of Alameda and RADIUM Presents, Bohème Out of the Box will be performed on an expansive taxiway at the former Naval Air Station, nestled between the brand-new Waterfront Park and the Naval Air Museum, with the Seaplane Ferry Terminal just a short walk away. With the San Francisco skyline and the Bay Bridge as the backdrop, the performances will be hosted by RADIUM Presents, an initiative to establish a performing arts center in Alameda that would cater to the needs of the local East Bay arts community. Alameda's Spirits Alley is nearby, and food/beverage will be available for purchase on-site.

South San Francisco: March 17 (7:30 p.m.), 18 (7:30 p.m.) and 19 (2 p.m.)

In partnership with The City of South San Francisco, Bohème Out of the Box is coming to Orange Memorial Park, just down the hill from the iconic "Industrial City" sign where San Francisco and the Peninsula meet. South San Francisco's premier park features a walking trail, a sports complex and a playground, and the stage will be positioned on an spacious lawn with the beautiful Joseph Fernekes Recreation Building as its backdrop. Food/beverage will be available for purchase on-site.

Los Gatos: March 24 (7:30 p.m.), 15 (7:30 p.m.) and 26 (2 p.m.)

In the beautiful foothills of the Santa Cruz Mountains, San Francisco Opera is partnering with the Los Gatos Library, which connects its community to learning, culture and programming. Bohème Out of the Box performances will take place on the lawn in front of the Los Gatos civic buildings, including the Main Library, the council chambers and New Museum Los Gatos. The event site is a five-minute walk to the Los Gatos historic downtown which has over 40 restaurants and 12 wine and beer specialty bars.

Dublin: March 31 (7:30 p.m.), April 1 (7:30 p.m.) and 2 (2 p.m.)

In partnership with The City of Dublin, just beyond the Diablo Range, Bohème Out of the Box is coming to the intimate amphitheater at bucolic Emerald Glen Park. This city park features sports facilities, an aquatic park, playgrounds and green space .Food/beverage will be available for purchase on-site.

Bohème Out of the Box is free (general admission). Registration at sfopera.com/box is encouraged but not required (those who register will receive a discount for select San Francisco Opera summer season performances). For complete information about each venue and for updates, visit sfopera.com/box.