Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

San Francisco Opera Presents BOHEME OUT OF THE BOX in March

Learn more about the upcoming performances here!

Jan. 19, 2023  

San Francisco Opera Presents BOHEME OUT OF THE BOX in March

San Francisco Opera announces dates and locations for Bohème Out of the Box. The free, live performances of an abridged version of Giacomo Puccini's La Bohème will travel to outdoor locations throughout the Bay Area this spring. The first opera to be presented by San Francisco Opera 100 years ago, Puccini's popular work of love and loss among a group of bohemian artists will be performed in an intimate one-hour version on a converted shipping-container-turned-mobile opera stage.

Directed by Jose Maria Condemi, Bohème Out of the Box, sung in Italian and including English dialogue, features a cast of San Francisco Opera's Adler Fellows and guest artists with piano accompaniment. These free performances bring La Bohème's powerful emotions and soaring arias to Bay Area communities as part of the Company's Centennial Season.

Bohème Out of the Box will travel to two locations in the East Bay, one on the Peninsula and one in the South Bay:

  • Alameda: March 10 (6:30 p.m.), 11 (6:30 p.m.) and 12 (2 p.m.)

In partnership with The City of Alameda and RADIUM Presents, Bohème Out of the Box will be performed on an expansive taxiway at the former Naval Air Station, nestled between the brand-new Waterfront Park and the Naval Air Museum, with the Seaplane Ferry Terminal just a short walk away. With the San Francisco skyline and the Bay Bridge as the backdrop, the performances will be hosted by RADIUM Presents, an initiative to establish a performing arts center in Alameda that would cater to the needs of the local East Bay arts community. Alameda's Spirits Alley is nearby, and food/beverage will be available for purchase on-site.

  • South San Francisco: March 17 (7:30 p.m.), 18 (7:30 p.m.) and 19 (2 p.m.)

In partnership with The City of South San Francisco, Bohème Out of the Box is coming to Orange Memorial Park, just down the hill from the iconic "Industrial City" sign where San Francisco and the Peninsula meet. South San Francisco's premier park features a walking trail, a sports complex and a playground, and the stage will be positioned on an spacious lawn with the beautiful Joseph Fernekes Recreation Building as its backdrop. Food/beverage will be available for purchase on-site.

  • Los Gatos: March 24 (7:30 p.m.), 15 (7:30 p.m.) and 26 (2 p.m.)

In the beautiful foothills of the Santa Cruz Mountains, San Francisco Opera is partnering with the Los Gatos Library, which connects its community to learning, culture and programming. Bohème Out of the Box performances will take place on the lawn in front of the Los Gatos civic buildings, including the Main Library, the council chambers and New Museum Los Gatos. The event site is a five-minute walk to the Los Gatos historic downtown which has over 40 restaurants and 12 wine and beer specialty bars.

  • Dublin: March 31 (7:30 p.m.), April 1 (7:30 p.m.) and 2 (2 p.m.)

In partnership with The City of Dublin, just beyond the Diablo Range, Bohème Out of the Box is coming to the intimate amphitheater at bucolic Emerald Glen Park. This city park features sports facilities, an aquatic park, playgrounds and green space .Food/beverage will be available for purchase on-site.

Bohème Out of the Box is free (general admission). Registration at sfopera.com/box is encouraged but not required (those who register will receive a discount for select San Francisco Opera summer season performances). For complete information about each venue and for updates, visit sfopera.com/box.




Cinnabar Theater Will Host THE BROADWAY BASH Annual Fundraiser Next Month Photo
Cinnabar Theater Will Host THE BROADWAY BASH Annual Fundraiser Next Month
Petaluma's premier theater company, Cinnabar Theater, under the leadership of Artistic Director Nathan Cummings and Executive Director Diane Dragone, is proud to host their annual fundraiser, “The Broadway Bash” Saturday February 25th, featuring Tony Award winner and Broadway star Faith Prince. Gala will take place in Rohnert Park at the Doubletree by Hilton Hotel. 
San José Chamber Orchestra Presents SJCO CHAMBER MUSIC, February 12 Photo
San José Chamber Orchestra Presents SJCO CHAMBER MUSIC, February 12
San José Chamber Orchestra (SJCO) presents “SJCO CHAMBER MUSIC” with SJCO string quartet and the Dallas-based Julius Quartet, featuring the famed Octet by Felix Mendelssohn, Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 7 pm at St Francis Episcopal, 1205 Avenue, San José 95125.
OUR PLANET LIVE IN CONCERT Comes To San Joses Center For The Performing Arts, March 3 Photo
OUR PLANET LIVE IN CONCERT Comes To San Jose's Center For The Performing Arts, March 3
William Shatner, the Emmy Award-winning actor who came to fame portraying Captain James T. Kirk on the original “Star Trek” television series, today announced he has signed on to provide special co-narration for the all-new concert tour, “Our Planet Live in Concert.” 
SKYLIGHT, DADDY LONG LEGS & More Lead San Franciscos January Top Picks Photo
SKYLIGHT, DADDY LONG LEGS & More Lead San Francisco's January Top Picks
San Francisco is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month. Skylight, Daddy Long Legs and more lead this month's picks.

More Hot Stories For You


San Jose Stage Company Announces Cast and Creative Team for SATCHMO AT THE WALDORFSan Jose Stage Company Announces Cast and Creative Team for SATCHMO AT THE WALDORF
January 18, 2023

San Jose Stage Company (Randall King, Artistic Director and Cathleen King, Executive Director) has announced the full cast and creative team for The Stage's upcoming production of SATCHMO AT THE WALDORF by Terry Teachout. Directed by Ted Lange, SATCHMO AT THE WALDORF will run from February 1 – 26, 2023 at San Jose Stage Company.
Monterey Jazz Festival Announces Lakecia Benjamin as 2023 Artist-in-ResidenceMonterey Jazz Festival Announces Lakecia Benjamin as 2023 Artist-in-Residence
January 18, 2023

Monterey Jazz Festival has announced that alto saxophonist, composer and arranger Lakecia Benjamin has been selected as the 2023 Monterey Jazz Festival Artist-in-Residence.
OUR TOWN Comes to San Jose Next MonthOUR TOWN Comes to San Jose Next Month
January 17, 2023

Playful People Productions opens the new year with one of the classic American stage plays of all time, Our Town. Written by Thornton Wilder 85 years ago, Our Town is directed by Stacy Levin and performs at Historic Hoover Theatre in San Jose February 23 through 26.
Hammer Theatre Cancels National Theatre Live Screening of PRIMA FACIEHammer Theatre Cancels National Theatre Live Screening of PRIMA FACIE
January 13, 2023

Hammer Theatre Center has cancelled its National Theatre Live screening of Prima Facie, Suzie Miller’s award-winning play about a criminal justice system stacked against sexual assault victims, directed by Justin Martin.
JU1CE A One Act Festival Opens At The Wayward Artist This MonthJU1CE A One Act Festival Opens At The Wayward Artist This Month
January 11, 2023

​​​​​​​In a co-production with the Orange County Playwrights Alliance, The Wayward Artist presents JU1CE, a festival of one act plays created by Orange County based playwrights. The four performances of JU1CE begin January 27, 2023, and continue through January 29, 20023 at the Grand Central Arts Center in Santa Ana.
share