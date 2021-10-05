San Francisco Opera Offers Virtual Tickets for Livestreams of New Production of Beethoven's FIDELIO

Virtual tickets for San Francisco Opera's livestreams of its new production of Ludwig van Beethoven's Fidelio-a brand-new online offering by the Company-go on sale today, October 5 at 1pm PT.

San Francisco Opera will share, beyond the walls of the Opera House, two of its fall productions (Fidelio and CosÃ¬ fan tutte) from Music Director Eun Sun Kim's inaugural season. Offered for the first time in Company history, the livestream option for select performances enables audiences to experience San Francisco Opera from anywhere in the world. Each streamed performance will be presented live only (on-demand feature will not be available). For more information, visit sfopera.com/online.

Opera fans can livestream these Fidelio performances: October 14 at 7:30pm PT; Sunday, October 17 at 2pm PT and Wednesday, October 20 at 7:30pm PT. Virtual livestream tickets are $25 and go on sale on October 5 at 1pm PT.

Director Matthew Ozawa's new production updates Fidelio's setting from an eighteenth-century prison to a modern government detainment center. For this highly anticipated production of Beethoven's only opera, Eun Sun Kim conducts the San Francisco Opera Orchestra, Chorus and a cast headed by Elza van den Heever as Leonore, Russell Thomas as her husband, Florestan, and Greer Grimsley as Don Pizarro. Ozawa's production features the work of set and projection designer Alexander V. Nichols, costume designer Jessica Jahn and co-lighting designers JAX Messenger and Justin A. Partier. San Francisco Opera Chorus Director Ian Robertson prepares the Opera Chorus for the Act I Prisoner's Chorus and the opera's finale, two massive scenes comparable to Beethoven's "Ode to Joy" from the 9th Symphony in cathartic energy and exaltation.

Coinciding with Fidelio, the Company's latest episode of its podcast, North Stage Door, features interviews about the opera with director Matthew Ozawa, former Arizona Governor and United States Secretary of Homeland Security Janet Napolitano, San Francisco Opera Chorus Director Ian Robertson and San Quentin State Prison Public Information Officer Samuel Robinson and incarcerated persons at San Quentin. To listen to the episode, go to sfopera.com/northstagedoor. In partnership with the William James Association's Prison Arts Project, an exhibition of artwork by incarcerated persons at San Quentin State Prison, who were inspired by the themes and story of Fidelio, will be displayed at the War Memorial Opera House lobby from October 14 to 30. Fidelio ticketholders can view the exhibit in person, and images will be also available to the general public at sfopera.com/fidelio. The Commonwealth Club will host a public, in-person conversation about this collaboration on October 25 at 2:30pm. Tickets will be available soon at commonwealthclub.org/events.

The Company's new production of Mozart's CosÃ¬ fan tutte, directed by Michael Cavanagh and led by Maestro Henrik NÃ¡nÃ¡si, will be offered as a livestream on Sunday, November 21 at 2pm PT; Tuesday, November 23 at 7:30pm PT and Saturday, November 27 at 7:30pm PT. Virtual tickets for CosÃ¬ fan tutte will go on sale in late October.

San Francisco Opera's 99th season, the inaugural season of Music Director Eun Sun Kim, opened in August with Puccini's Tosca and Live and In Concert: The Homecoming, which was also simulcast live to Oracle Park.

The season continues with a new production of Beethoven's only opera, Fidelio, directed by Matthew Ozawa and conducted by Eun Sun Kim, which will be unveiled on Thursday, October 14 with five additional performances through October 30. The fall season will also showcase the second chapter of the Company's Mozart-Da Ponte Trilogy, CosÃ¬ fan tutte, opening Sunday, November 21 with four additional performances through December 3. The fall season concludes with The Future Is Now: Adler Fellows Concert on December 10 and San Francisco Opera Chorus in Concert on December 11 and 12, honoring the tenure of Chorus Director Ian Robertson, who will retire at the end of 2021. Tickets for all fall operas, The Future Is Now and San Francisco Opera Chorus concerts are available through the San Francisco Opera Box Office.

Fall season opera tickets for Fidelio and CosÃ¬ fan tutte are available now. Single (non-subscription) tickets for all 2021-22 performances range from $26 to $398. Tickets for The Future Is Now: Adler Fellows Concert range from $34 to $69 and San Francisco Opera Chorus in Concert are $39.

Design Your Own subscriptions are also available with a minimum of three operas.

Virtual tickets for CosÃ¬ fan tutte livestreams will be available in late October. For more information visit sfopera.com/online.

In compliance with city health mandates, San Francisco Opera requires proof of vaccination and photo ID for all patrons ages 12 and up to attend performances at the War Memorial Opera House. Face masks are also required. For more information about the Company's health and safety protocols, visit sfopera.com/safetyfirst.

To ensure flexibility for patrons in this transitional season, no-fee exchanges will be accepted up to two hours before performances. Refunds will be available if patrons must miss a performance due to COVID. Refund requests must be made at least two hours before the performance.

For complete information about ticketing and seating policies for the current season, please visit sfopera.com/onstage.

All casting, programs, schedules and ticket prices are subject to change. For further information about San Francisco Opera's 2021-22 Season, visit sfopera.com/onstage.