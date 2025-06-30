San Francisco Opera And San Francisco Opera Orchestra Ratify New Contract Agreement

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



San Francisco Opera and the San Francisco Opera Orchestra, represented by the American Federation of Musicians (AFM) Local 6 have reached agreement on a new two-year contract.

The collective bargaining agreement, spanning August 1, 2024 through July 31, 2026, was ratified by the musicians of the San Francisco Opera Orchestra on June 26, 2025. The contract includes wage increases in each of the years and enhanced retirement packages. The new agreement also includes a collaboration between the orchestra and the company to realize a major change to its healthcare plans, resulting in transformational financial savings without reductions in benefits or increases in costs to participants. Additionally, the agreement includes a commitment between the orchestra and the company to negotiate a multi-year contract in the next round of negotiations.

“I am very grateful to both the musicians and the staff who worked with great commitment, care, and thoughtfulness to reach this new agreement,” said San Francisco Opera General Director Matthew Shilvock. “We deeply value the extraordinary talents of the San Francisco Opera Orchestra and the transcendent music making they realize in both our theater and in the community. We look forward to a wonderful season ahead that will showcase music making at the highest level.”

“We're happy to have reached this Agreement and are especially proud that our musicians, along with our healthcare consultant, identified and delivered major cost savings that will benefit the entire Company,” said Gabe Young, Chair of the San Francisco Opera Orchestra Negotiating Committee. “This outcome reflects our deep commitment to the long-term success of San Francisco Opera. With negotiations behind us for now, we're all eager to return our full focus to the music—to reaching new audiences, exploring new forums for performances, and continuing to create unforgettable artistic experiences. We look forward to negotiating a longer-term contract in the coming years in collaboration with Opera leadership.”

Comments

Need more San Francisco / Bay Area Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Spring season, discounts & more...