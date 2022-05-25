San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus Presents FINAL WORDS in July

Today, San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus (SFGMC) announced the program for Final Words, a one-night-only farewell concert for Artistic Director Dr. Timothy Seelig, taking place Wednesday, July 13 at 7:30 p.m. at San Francisco's Davies Symphony Hall (201 Van Ness Ave.) Tickets are on-sale now by visiting SFGMC.org or by calling 415-864-6000.



Final Words will celebrate the spectacular legacy of Dr. Timothy Seelig as Artistic Director as he conducts his final concert as Artistic Director of SFGMC. This extraordinary evening will feature a deeply personal playlist curated by Seelig highlighting the past 11.5 years of his artistic influence. Making this historic moment even more special, San Francisco Symphony will join SFGMC on-stage for the first time in the chorus' 43-year history. Works include selections from Unbreakable and I Am Harvey Milk by Andrew Lippa, A Chorus Line, The Lion King, Tyler's Suite, and more. Special guests include the Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir.



"Final Words is the culmination of a career dedicated to not only music education and choral conducting, but to community-building, activism, and social justice " said SFGMC Executive Director Chris Verdugo. "We are deeply grateful for Tim's service and dedication to the chorus and community at large. His immense impact will be felt for decades to come. We look forward to celebrating him and his incredible achievements on July 13."



"It is a rare moment in time when a conductor is allowed to create a program that is made up 100% of his favorite pieces," adds Seelig. "This is exactly what I am being blessed with as I end 11 ½ years with SFGMC and 35 years conducting LGBTQ+ choruses around the world. I had help in the selection process to be sure, but the final program couldn't reflect my career any better."



Considered one of the nation's most prolific choral directors, Seelig's 11 ½ seasons at San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus is marked by several distinguished milestones, including the Lavender Pen Tour, the groundbreaking tour that took the chorus through five southern states in the fall of 2017; the subsequent release of "Gay Chorus Deep South," the award-winning documentary chronicling the Lavender Pen Tour; the creation of the Artist Portal at San Francisco's National AIDS Memorial Grove; the purchase of 170 Valencia, the new home of San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus and The Chan National Queer Arts Center; the launch of RHYTHM, SFGMC's educational outreach program to youth that has stretched nationwide; and more.



Throughout his leadership, Seelig forged intimate and important working collaborations with distinguished composers and musicians which have resulted in six major commissioned pieces of works. They include "Testimony" by Stephen Schwartz, "I Am Harvey Milk" by Andrew Lippa; "Tyler's Suite," featuring the work of nine celebrated composers including Jake Heggie, Ann Hampton Callaway, John Corigliano, Stephen Flaherty, and more; "#twitterlieder" by James Eakin; "Unbreakable" by Andrew Lippa; "@queerz" by Julian Hornik; and the upcoming "Songs of the Phoenix." Many of these works have since been performed by other choral ensembles around the world.