San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus PENNED IN PINK Cancelled

Due to the current threat from COVID-19, San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus (SFGMC), in collaboration with Davies Symphony Hall and City Box Office, announced today that performances of Penned in Pink, initially scheduled to perform at Davies Symphony Hall on Thursday, March 26 at 8 p.m. and Palo Alto High School on Saturday, March 28 at 2 p.m. have been cancelled.



Patrons who have purchased tickets to either performance have the ability to transfer their ticket purchase into a tax-deductible donation, which will provide significant help in off-setting costs already incurred by SFGMC. SFGMC appreciates consideration of this option. If patrons are not able to transfer their ticket purchase into a donation, they will receive a full refund.

For either option, patrons must contact City Box Office at customer.service@cityboxoffice.com. Please note that City Box Office is experiencing a high inquiry volume and may take longer than usual to respond.





