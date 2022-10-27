San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus Celebrates The Holiday Season With HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR

San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus (SFGMC) celebrates the holiday season with their much-anticipated tradition, Holiday Spectacular, taking place at venues throughout the San Francisco Bay Area during the month of December, and concluding with the return to San Francisco's historic Castro Theatre for the first time in three years.



The music will be joyous, the costumes will be fabulous, and the dancing will be thrilling. At this year's Holiday Spectacular, San Francisco Bay Area audiences can expect the entertaining flair, fun, and heart that the Chorus always delivers. There will be holiday favorites, including Jingle Bells and I'll Be Home for Christmas); classical choral works, such as Sure on this Shining Night; and unexpected originals, including a holiday-themed Cher medley!



The Chorus also heralds new traditions with the world premiere performance of "Snow," based on Walter de la Mare's poem of the same name and written by Ryan Garrett, winner of SFGMC's inaugural Composition Competition. This new annual songwriting competition was designed to uplift local art and artists and inspire the creation of fresh new repertoire for the winter season. Each year, SFGMC will hold a call for entries encouraging composers to pen new seasonal TTBB works, accessible to Gay Men's Choruses and TTBB choruses around the globe.



"The holiday season has always been an important and special time for SFGMC," said San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus CEO Chris Verdugo. "As we continue to re-emerge from the last two years, we are incredibly grateful for the continued support of our community and the opportunity to spread joy, love, and gratitude throughout the Bay Area this holiday season."



Holiday Spectacular will take place on Friday, December 2 at 8 p.m. and Saturday, December 3 at 3:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. at San Francisco's Sydney Goldstein Theater; Sunday, December 11 at 7 p.m. at Berkeley's Freight & Salvage; and Saturday, December 17, 2022 at 5 p.m. at Rohnert Park's Green Music Center.



Culminating the holiday season, SFGMC's returns to San Francisco's historic Castro Theatre for the first time in three years with Holiday Spectacular: Home for the Holidays. On Christmas Eve 1990, the San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus gathered at the Castro Theatre to bring seasonal cheer to those who had no home to go to. Thus, began the annual tradition of joining together every Christmas Eve at the Castro Theatre for a night of joyous music and heartwarming festivities. Holiday Spectacular: Home for the Holidays will take place on Sunday, December 24 at 5 p.m., 7 p.m., and 9 p.m.



"There's nothing like live music during the holidays," said Jacob Stensberg, SFGMC's new Artistic Director and Conductor. "It is truly a gift in my inaugural season to join such an esteemed line of Artistic Directors who have raised their batons at this historic location. Home for the Holidays is a beloved tradition that offers the occasion for the community to gather and celebrate."



Tickets for all concerts are on-sale now by visiting sfgmc.org/season-45/holiday-spectacular.