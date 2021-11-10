San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus Celebrates Holiday Season With Series Of Concerts

San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus has announced the return to live, in-person performances with their annual holiday extravaganza, Holigays Are Here...Again!. Considered one of San Francisco Bay Area's must-see signature holiday treats, this concert will delight audiences with the sight and sounds of over 250 members of the chorus in festive attire performing seasonal songs and sketches new and old.

The program will include "Little Drummer Boy," "Go Tell It On The Mountain," "Los Peces en el Rio," "Chanukah in Santa Monica," as well as some unexpected surprises. Special Guests for Holigays Are Here...Again! include cellist extraordinaire Andrés Vera, soloist Marcus J. Paige; and nine-year-old drummer, Enrique Carreon. Holigays Are Here...Again! will perform at San Francisco's Sydney Goldstein Theater (275 Hayes St.) on Friday, December 10 at 8 p.m. and Saturday, December 11 at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tickets are on-sale now by visiting SFGMC.org or by calling 415-392-4400.



The gifts keep coming this holiday season when SFGMC returns to San Francisco's iconic Castro Theatre (429 Castro St.) for their annual Home for the Holidays concert on Friday, December 24 at 5 p.m., 7 p.m., and 9 p.m. On Christmas Eve 1990, the San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus gathered for the first time at the Castro Theatre to bring the seasonal cheer to those who had no home to go to. Since then, Home for the Holidays has grown into an annual tradition where families-both biological and chosen-gather for a night of joyous music and heartwarming festivities. Tickets for Home for the Holidays are on-sale now at SFGMC.org or by calling 415-392-4400.



"Two years later, the holigays are back on stage for the holidays," said SFGMC Artistic Director Dr. Timothy Seelig. "This will be one of the most fun and beautiful celebrations in years. The chorus has been rehearsing-masked and distanced-getting everything ready for live audiences! We will tickle every holiday fancy you can think of as we Raise the Roof with glorious music and shenanigans as only SFGMC can deliver."



"The Bay Area holiday season is about to get some extra special good cheer with our annual seasonal extravaganza," adds SFGMC Executive Director Chris Verdugo. "We cannot wait to welcome back all of our SFGMC friends and family, old and new, to one of the most beloved events in and around San Francisco."



Audiences in or near Sonoma County and Berkeley will get something extra special this holiday season with performances closer to home. San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus will bring Holigays Are Here...Again! to audiences at two other venues throughout the San Francisco Bay Area. On Saturday, December 18, the Chorus will perform at the Green Music Center in Rohnert Park (1801 E. Cotati Ave.). On Sunday, December 19, the Chorus will perform at Freight & Salvage Coffeehouse (2020 Addison St.) in Berkeley. Tickets for the Green Music Center concert are available at gmc.sonoma.edu/. Tickets for the Freight & Salvage concert are available at thefreight.org.