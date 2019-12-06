San Francisco Dates Announced For MORE GUNS! THE NRA MUSICAL

Producers Philip Labes and Michael O'Konis are pleased to announce that their production of MORE GUNS! A Musical Comedy About The NRA - currently playing to sell-out audiences at The Second City in Hollywood - will play a limited engagement at San Francisco's Z Space (450 Florida Street, San Francisco, CA 94110) from January 30 - February 1, 2020. MORE GUNS! features book, music, and lyrics by Philip Labes and Michael O'Konis, with original direction by Zach Siegel, musical direction by Michael O'Konis and choreography by Dahlya Glick. The press opening will take place on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 8:00 p.m. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased online at http://www.zspace.org/ or MoreGunsMusical.com.

"After 18 months of exciting shows in Los Angeles," said Producers and Writers Labes and O'Konis, "we're thrilled to bring More Guns! to San Francisco. This ludicrous satire of gun culture goes beyond a simple satire to provide heart and nuance to a complicated issue."

In MORE GUNS! A Musical Comedy About The NRA, the National Rifle Association is here to save the day - through song and dance! Praise the lord and NRA-men! Ron Barkley (Andrew Pifko) is the head lobbyist for the NRA, and his life is tough - his daughter (Marnina Schon) is a liberal socialist with a penchant for protests and granola boyfriends (Philip Labes), and for some reason, the entire country is up in arms about gun control. But when Ron prays to God for divine intervention, he receives a magical gun that turns people - into guns. Because after all, if you've got problems, the solution is always More Guns! With songs like "Semi-Automatically", "Everybody Do The Lobby" and "Liberal Love" - More Guns is a satire of the NRA, the "woke" left, and all those boring moderates in between. This is a show for the whole family, and by whole family we mean adults only (strong language usually for 15+). More information is available at moregunsmusical.com. A trailer can be viewed here.

In addition to Mr. Pifko, Ms. Schon and Mr. Labes, the San Francisco company will include Caroline Thrasher and Music Director Michael O'Konis.

MORE GUNS! runs approximately 70 minutes with no intermission.





