SWEAT Begins In June At Palo Alto Players

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Palo Alto Players brings Lynn Nottage’s critically acclaimed drama SWEAT to the Lucie Stern Theater for a limited run from June 13 to 29, 2025. Directed by ShawnJ West, this Pulitzer Prize-winning play delves into the realities of working-class America through the lens of lifelong friends whose bond begins to fray under the pressures of economic uncertainty.

Tickets, priced from $20 to $63, are now available at paplayers.org or by calling 650.329.0891. The production is generously sponsored by Dana Tom & Nancy Kawakita.

About the Play

Set in a bar in industrial Pennsylvania, SWEAT follows a group of friends who have spent their lives sharing drinks, stories, and laughter on and off the factory floor. As layoffs loom and tensions mount, the friends find themselves divided by race, loyalty, and survival. With searing honesty and compassion, SWEAT explores how systemic forces and economic despair unravel relationships and reshape identity. Critics have called it “potent and powerful” (Chicago Tribune) and “breathtakingly timely” (Wall Street Journal).

Direction and Creative Team

The production is helmed by ShawnJ West, a dynamic director, actor, and storyteller whose work has spanned St. Louis, Seattle, and the Bay Area. He is a U.S. Air Force veteran and co-host of Creatively Shaded, a podcast uplifting Black theatre voices. His recent directing credits include A Soldier’s Play, DOT, Wild With Happy, and We Are Continuous.

The SWEAT creative team includes fight choreography by Kristen Matia, scenic design by Kevin Davies, costume design by Nia Jacobs, hair and makeup design by Nicole Hoke, lighting design by Chris Beer, sound design by Gregorio Perez, sound supervision by Jeff Grafton, and properties design by Greet Jaspaert.

Cast

The cast features Aaron Edejer as Oscar, Tannis Hanson as Jessie, Anthony Haynes as Brucie, Will Livingston as Jason, Amy Meyers as Tracey, Benjamin Pierson as Evan, Kimberly Ridgeway as Cynthia, Scott Solomon as Stan, and Adam C. Torrian as Chris.

Performances

Performances take place at the Lucie Stern Theater, located at 1305 Middlefield Road in Palo Alto. Showtimes are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., select Saturdays at 2:00 p.m., and Sundays at 2:00 p.m. The production contains strong language, staged violence, and adult themes including racism, references to suicide, and drug use, and is not recommended for children.

Special Events

Preview Night on Friday, June 13 offers a Pick-Your-Price experience, with tickets ranging from $20 to $40 to ensure accessibility.

Opening Night on Saturday, June 14 includes a complimentary champagne or sparkling cider toast in the outdoor courtyard.

Pre-Show Pours will take place on Friday, June 20, offering free wine or beer for patrons 21+ starting at 6:30 p.m.

The Audio Described Performance on Saturday, June 21 at 2:00 p.m. features live description and a Haptic Access Tour, provided by Gravity Access Services. This initiative is supported by Silicon Valley Creates and the County of Santa Clara.

On Sunday, June 22, an ASL-Interpreted Performance will be available, with an interpreter positioned for optimal visibility at House Left. The same afternoon will include a Post-Show Cast Talkback, offering audience members an opportunity to engage with the cast and director in conversation following the performance.

Finally, on Sunday, June 29, Parent’s Play Date invites parents to attend the closing matinee while their children, ages 5 to 12, enjoy a free theatre class in the adjacent Lucie Stern Community Room. The class includes theatre games, snacks, and activities led by professional teaching artists. Admission is free with the purchase of an adult ticket, and advance sign-up is required at bit.ly/SWTCLASS.

Tickets and Additional Info

Tickets are available online at paplayers.org, by phone at 650.329.0891, or in person at the box office (Tuesday through Friday, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.). Every ticket purchased supports local artists and keeps Palo Alto Players a vibrant part of the community. For more details on health and safety policies or accessibility services, visit the website.

Comments

Best Orchestrations - Live Standings Will Aronson - Maybe Happy Ending - 18% Steve Sidwell - Operation Mincemeat - 12% David Cullen, Andrew Lloyd Webber - Sunset Boulevard - 10% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds