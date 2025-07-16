SUFFS is Coming to San Francisco’s Orpheum Theatre This Fall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The first national tour of SUFFS, the Tony Award-winning musical about the passionate American women who fought tirelessly for the right to vote, will arrive in San Francisco as part of BroadwaySF’s 2025/26 season. The inspiring, award-winning musical is set to appear at San Francisco’s Orpheum Theatre from Wednesday, October 22 through Sunday, November 9, 2025.

Created by Shaina Taub, the first woman to ever independently win Tony Awards for Best Book and Best Score in the same season, this new musical boldly explores the triumphs and failures of a struggle for equality that’s far from over. It’s a given that the women of the suffragist movement—who called themselves “Suffs” for short—were brilliant, but as they fought tirelessly for the right to vote, they were also flawed, stubborn, passionate and funny. SUFFS tells their story: the remarkable friendships, the heartbreak, and how this movement brought them together—or, in some cases, tore them apart.



SUFFS is winner of the Outer Critics’ Circle Award for Best New Musical, two Drama Desk Awards including Best Score, and is “unquestionably the most emotionally stirring musical of the season” (Chicago Tribune). The successful Broadway production played a 10-month run at the Music Box Theatre from April 18, 2024, through January 5, 2025, and the first national tour marches across North America, launching this September in Seattle, WA.



SUFFS features book, music and lyrics by Tony Award-winner Shaina Taub, direction by Tony Award-nominee Leigh Silverman (Violet, Yellow Face), choreography by Mayte Natalio (How to Dance in Ohio), music supervision by Andrea Grody, scenic design by Christine Peters, original Broadway scenic design by Tony Award-nominee Riccardo Hernández (Jagged Little Pill), costume design by Oscar and Tony Award-winner Paul Tazewell (Hamilton, Death Becomes Her), lighting design by Tony Award-nominee Lap Chi Chu (Camelot), hair and wig design by award-winning Charles G. LaPointe, makeup design by Joe Dulude II, sound design by Jason Crystal (Sweeney Todd) with associate Sun Hee Kil (Choir Boy), orchestrations by Tony Award-winner Michael Starobin (Next to Normal), vocal arrangements by Shaina Taub and Andrea Grody (The Band’s Visit), incidental music arrangements by Shaina Taub, Andrea Grody, and Michael Starobin, associate direction by Lori Elizabeth Parquet, associate choreography by Hawley Gould, and general management by 101 Productions, Ltd.



Jill Furman and Rachel Sussman serve as lead producers of SUFFS. Co-producers for the first national tour of SUFFS currently include Roy Furman; Cue to Cue Productions; The Walports; Ruth Ann Harnisch; The Broadway Investor’s Club; Erica Lynn Schwartz; Sally Martin; David Carroll; Julie E. Cohen; The Garelicks; John Gore Organization; Laura Lonergan; Mayer Productions; MML Media; Nederlander Presentations; Morgan Steward; Jennifer Friedland; Ari Conte; Xan Weiser; Matters of the Art; Silly Bears Productions; Brian Spector; Michelle Noh; Todd B. Rubin; Vibecke Dahle Dellapolla; Funroe Productions; Jennifer Kroman; Level Forward; Stanley S. Shuman; The Shubert Organization.



Photo credit: Jenn Colella