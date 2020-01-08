STARS 2000 presents "INTO THE WOODS" at LAS Lomas High School Theater from January 17 - February 2, 2020.

An enchanted world of magic beans, towering giants, and handsome princes is the setting for this darkly humorous and hauntingly beautiful masterpiece "INTO THE WOODS" by Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine. As the Baker and his Wife travel through the forest trying to reverse a witch's curse, they come across Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, Rapunzel, and other famous storybook characters all in search of their own wishes but happily ever after turns into a tale of be careful what you wish for when granted wishes have unexpected effects. This is Sondheim at his finest, with such memorable songs as "Children Will Listen" and "No One Is Alone".

Reserve your tickets for "INTO THE WOODS" by calling Brown Paper Tickets (800) 838-3006 or visit our website at www.stars2000.org. Tickets can also be purchased at the door. Ticket prices range from $18 to $24 with special pricing for groups. For additional information, call (925) 324-7359.

