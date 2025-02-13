SIMPLE MEXICAN PLEASURES To Have World Premiere At New Conservatory Theatre Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



New Conservatory Theatre Center has announced the World Premiere of Eric Reyes Loo's wonderfully bewitching family dramedy, Simple Mexican Pleasures. Presented in NCTC's Walker Theater, Simple Mexican Pleasures runs April 4 - May 11, 2025. Audiences are in for a fanciful voyage and a humorous and mystical family affair, penned by award-winning playwright and TV writer, Eric Reyes Loo.

Heartbroken from a breakup, Eric does what many do – deny the pain and skip town. But he finds it's hard to enjoy a pozole in peace when the spirits of your ancestors are squabbling in both ears. Through raucous conversation with his ghostly guides and a surreally hot hookup, Eric's impulsive trip to Mexico City awakens his need for identity, familial ties, and a deeper connection to his roots.

Simple Mexican Pleasures plays April 4 through May 11, 2025. NCTC is currently offering a variety of 24-25 Season flexible subscription packages as well as single ticket sales. Tickets are $25-$72.50 (costs include fees) and are on sale now at nctcsf.org, by emailing boxoffice@nctcsf.org, or by calling (415) 861-8972.

Audiences can enjoy these special events during the run of the show:

Pay-What-You-Wish Previews: April 4-11, 2025

Opening Night: April 12, 2025

Enhanced Safety Performance with COVID safety precautions will take place on Thursday, April 17, 2025. Masks are required.

Post-Show Discussion featuring the cast will take place after the performance on Sunday, April 20, 2025 at 2pm.

Eric Reyes Loo (Playwright, pronouns: he/him) first joined NCTC as a writer on the hit podcast In Good Company. His play This is Only a Test was produced to acclaim by Broken Nose Theatre in Chicago. His autobiographical play Death and Cockroaches was produced in 2018 by Chalk Rep in Los Angeles. In addition, Eric is a television writer/producer on Guidance for AwesomenessTV/Hulu, and A.J. and the Queen on Netflix.

Evren Odcikin (Director, pronouns: he/him) is a Turkish-American director, writer, and arts leader with a commitment to advocating for historically-excluded stories and voices in the American theater. Directing credits include work at Oregon Shakespeare Festival (OSF), Marin Theatre, Profile Theatre, Northern Stage, Woolly Mammoth, PlayCo, A.R.T., Guthrie, Berkeley Rep, South Coast Rep, InterAct, Cleveland Public Theatre, Playwrights Foundation, and Magic Theatre. As a playwright and translator, he has been commissioned and produced by Cal Shakes, NYU Abu Dhabi, Golden Thread, Crowded Fire, and Custom Made.

The cast of Simple Mexican Pleasures includes Marcia Aquilar (Mom/Aurora), Ricardo Cortes (Mauricio /Tupoc), Alex Rodriguez (Eric), and Edric Young (Pat/Chino). The creative team includes lighting design by Cassie Barnes, set design by Kate Boyd, props design by Jenna Forder, production management by Toni Guidry, costume design by Jorge R. Hernandez, stage management by Rachel Grace Reyes Mogan, sound design by Lana Palmer, and dramaturgy by Alice Tuan.

New Conservatory Theatre Center has been San Francisco's premier LGBTQ+ and Allied performing arts institution and progressive arts education conservatory since 1981. NCTC is renowned for its diverse range of innovative, high-quality productions, touring productions and shows for young audiences; its foundational anti-bullying work with youth and educators through YouthAware; and its commitment to developing new plays to continue expanding the canon of queer and allied dramatic work.

