SFJAZZ to Present Open Soundcheck for Jacob Collier

Monday, October 27, from 4:30–6 p.m.

By: Sep. 24, 2025
Ahead of his sold-out concert, SFJAZZ will host a rare open soundcheck experience with seven-time GRAMMY Award winner Jacob Collier and his first-ever Audience Symphony Orchestra—a groundbreaking, interactive performance featuring 62 musical fans who will join him on stage to become part of the music.

This behind-the-scenes event will be held Monday, October 27, from 4:30–6 p.m. at San Francisco’s Davies Symphony Hall. Tickets are $25 and available now. Collier’s sold-out concert follows that evening at 8 p.m., also at Davies Symphony Hall.
 
Comprised of music fans from all across the United States, The Audience Symphony Orchestra includes:

Name    Instrument
Tiffany Johns     Bass Trombone
Aric MacDavid    Bassoon 1 Principal
Fabio Valery Villanova    Bassoon 2
Zack Reaves    Cello Principal
Kamila Dotta    Cello
Melanie Ambler    Cello
Aaron Sinclair    Cello
Jonah Kernis    Cello
Natalie Hagwood    Cello
Mathieu Girardet    Clarinet 1 Principal
Zoe King    Clarinet 2
Aidan Neuman    Double Bass Principal
Benjamin Byham    Double Bass
Nolan Koskela-Staples    Double Bass
Kiana Kawahara    Flute 1 Principal
Natalie Van Slyke    Flute 2 (Doubles Piccolo)
Olivia Tilley    Harp
Patrick Walle    Horn 1 Principal
Johanna Yarbrough    Horn 2
Mars Gelfo    Horn 3
Elizabeth Schmidt    Horn 4
Emilia Lopez-Yanez    Oboe 1 Principal
Colton Potter    Oboe 2
Shota Otaguro    Percussion Principal
Pauline Roberts    Percussion
Leyla Kabuli    Piano
Tyler Brown    Timpani
Jeffrey Budin    Trombone 1 Principal
Noah Davies    Trombone 2
Brandon Ridenour    Trumpet 1 Principal
Lily Dollard    Trumpet 2
Zoe Meins    Trumpet 3
Ryan Lofland    Tuba
Leonid Plashinov-Johnson    Viola Principal
Anju Goto    Viola 
Ellie Welker    Viola 
Bram Fisher    Viola 
Luke Quintanilla    Viola 
I-Chen Su    Viola 
Catherine Cai    Viola  
Evan Johanson    Violin Leader Principal 1sts
Christina Mok    Violin Principal 2nds
Riya Lakshman    Violin
Hannah Murray    Violin
Louis Thélot    Violin
Pin-Hsuan Chen    Violin
Jeremy Cohen    Violin
Mason Crowder    Violin
Diego De la Cruz Iwadare    Violin
Eleanor Dunbar    Violin
Kimberly Durflinger    Violin
Teagan Faran    Violin
Ania Filochowska    Violin
Lynn Gerber    Violin
Yarden Goraly    Violin
Julian Hsieh    Violin
Sandra Wong    Violin
Emily Lanzone    Violin
Jamily Lee    Violin
Leyan Lo    Violin
Cullen Luper    Violin
Erica Ward    Violin

With a depth and imaginatory infinity that is beyond question, musical multi-hyphenate Jacob Collier has taken the world by storm. Described as “the colourful Mozart of Gen Z" by the New York Times, his genre-bridging discography has led to 7 GRAMMY wins and 15 GRAMMY nominations, making him the first British artist in history to win GRAMMYs for each of his first 5 studio albums. His fearless approach to music has attracted 100+ collaborators, including Coldplay, John Legend, SZA, Hans Zimmer, Tori Kelly, John Mayer, Anoushka Shankar, Shawn Mendes, Joni Mitchell and more. Whether it's writing songs in keys that don't exist, or bringing 100,000 people together in improvised song - Jacob continues to push the boundaries of what's creatively possible in a language beyond words.




