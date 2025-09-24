SFJAZZ to Present Open Soundcheck for Jacob Collier

This behind-the-scenes event will be held Monday, October 27, from 4:30–6 p.m.
Ahead of his sold-out concert, SFJAZZ will host a rare open soundcheck experience with seven-time GRAMMY Award winner Jacob Collier and his first-ever Audience Symphony Orchestra—a groundbreaking, interactive performance featuring 62 musical fans who will join him on stage to become part of the music.
This behind-the-scenes event will be held Monday, October 27, from 4:30–6 p.m. at San Francisco’s Davies Symphony Hall. Tickets are $25 and available now. Collier’s sold-out concert follows that evening at 8 p.m., also at Davies Symphony Hall.
Comprised of music fans from all across the United States, The Audience Symphony Orchestra includes:
Name Instrument
Tiffany Johns Bass Trombone
Aric MacDavid Bassoon 1 Principal
Fabio Valery Villanova Bassoon 2
Zack Reaves Cello Principal
Kamila Dotta Cello
Melanie Ambler Cello
Aaron Sinclair Cello
Jonah Kernis Cello
Natalie Hagwood Cello
Mathieu Girardet Clarinet 1 Principal
Zoe King Clarinet 2
Aidan Neuman Double Bass Principal
Benjamin Byham Double Bass
Nolan Koskela-Staples Double Bass
Kiana Kawahara Flute 1 Principal
Natalie Van Slyke Flute 2 (Doubles Piccolo)
Olivia Tilley Harp
Patrick Walle Horn 1 Principal
Johanna Yarbrough Horn 2
Mars Gelfo Horn 3
Elizabeth Schmidt Horn 4
Emilia Lopez-Yanez Oboe 1 Principal
Colton Potter Oboe 2
Shota Otaguro Percussion Principal
Pauline Roberts Percussion
Leyla Kabuli Piano
Tyler Brown Timpani
Jeffrey Budin Trombone 1 Principal
Noah Davies Trombone 2
Brandon Ridenour Trumpet 1 Principal
Lily Dollard Trumpet 2
Zoe Meins Trumpet 3
Ryan Lofland Tuba
Leonid Plashinov-Johnson Viola Principal
Anju Goto Viola
Ellie Welker Viola
Bram Fisher Viola
Luke Quintanilla Viola
I-Chen Su Viola
Catherine Cai Viola
Evan Johanson Violin Leader Principal 1sts
Christina Mok Violin Principal 2nds
Riya Lakshman Violin
Hannah Murray Violin
Louis Thélot Violin
Pin-Hsuan Chen Violin
Jeremy Cohen Violin
Mason Crowder Violin
Diego De la Cruz Iwadare Violin
Eleanor Dunbar Violin
Kimberly Durflinger Violin
Teagan Faran Violin
Ania Filochowska Violin
Lynn Gerber Violin
Yarden Goraly Violin
Julian Hsieh Violin
Sandra Wong Violin
Emily Lanzone Violin
Jamily Lee Violin
Leyan Lo Violin
Cullen Luper Violin
Erica Ward Violin
With a depth and imaginatory infinity that is beyond question, musical multi-hyphenate Jacob Collier has taken the world by storm. Described as “the colourful Mozart of Gen Z" by the New York Times, his genre-bridging discography has led to 7 GRAMMY wins and 15 GRAMMY nominations, making him the first British artist in history to win GRAMMYs for each of his first 5 studio albums. His fearless approach to music has attracted 100+ collaborators, including Coldplay, John Legend, SZA, Hans Zimmer, Tori Kelly, John Mayer, Anoushka Shankar, Shawn Mendes, Joni Mitchell and more. Whether it's writing songs in keys that don't exist, or bringing 100,000 people together in improvised song - Jacob continues to push the boundaries of what's creatively possible in a language beyond words.
