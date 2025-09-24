SFJAZZ to Present Open Soundcheck for Jacob Collier

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ahead of his sold-out concert, SFJAZZ will host a rare open soundcheck experience with seven-time GRAMMY Award winner Jacob Collier and his first-ever Audience Symphony Orchestra—a groundbreaking, interactive performance featuring 62 musical fans who will join him on stage to become part of the music.

This behind-the-scenes event will be held Monday, October 27, from 4:30–6 p.m. at San Francisco’s Davies Symphony Hall. Tickets are $25 and available now. Collier’s sold-out concert follows that evening at 8 p.m., also at Davies Symphony Hall.



Comprised of music fans from all across the United States, The Audience Symphony Orchestra includes:

Name Instrument

Tiffany Johns Bass Trombone

Aric MacDavid Bassoon 1 Principal

Fabio Valery Villanova Bassoon 2

Zack Reaves Cello Principal

Kamila Dotta Cello

Melanie Ambler Cello

Aaron Sinclair Cello

Jonah Kernis Cello

Natalie Hagwood Cello

Mathieu Girardet Clarinet 1 Principal

Zoe King Clarinet 2

Aidan Neuman Double Bass Principal

Benjamin Byham Double Bass

Nolan Koskela-Staples Double Bass

Kiana Kawahara Flute 1 Principal

Natalie Van Slyke Flute 2 (Doubles Piccolo)

Olivia Tilley Harp

Patrick Walle Horn 1 Principal

Johanna Yarbrough Horn 2

Mars Gelfo Horn 3

Elizabeth Schmidt Horn 4

Emilia Lopez-Yanez Oboe 1 Principal

Colton Potter Oboe 2

Shota Otaguro Percussion Principal

Pauline Roberts Percussion

Leyla Kabuli Piano

Tyler Brown Timpani

Jeffrey Budin Trombone 1 Principal

Noah Davies Trombone 2

Brandon Ridenour Trumpet 1 Principal

Lily Dollard Trumpet 2

Zoe Meins Trumpet 3

Ryan Lofland Tuba

Leonid Plashinov-Johnson Viola Principal

Anju Goto Viola

Ellie Welker Viola

Bram Fisher Viola

Luke Quintanilla Viola

I-Chen Su Viola

Catherine Cai Viola

Evan Johanson Violin Leader Principal 1sts

Christina Mok Violin Principal 2nds

Riya Lakshman Violin

Hannah Murray Violin

Louis Thélot Violin

Pin-Hsuan Chen Violin

Jeremy Cohen Violin

Mason Crowder Violin

Diego De la Cruz Iwadare Violin

Eleanor Dunbar Violin

Kimberly Durflinger Violin

Teagan Faran Violin

Ania Filochowska Violin

Lynn Gerber Violin

Yarden Goraly Violin

Julian Hsieh Violin

Sandra Wong Violin

Emily Lanzone Violin

Jamily Lee Violin

Leyan Lo Violin

Cullen Luper Violin

Erica Ward Violin

With a depth and imaginatory infinity that is beyond question, musical multi-hyphenate Jacob Collier has taken the world by storm. Described as “the colourful Mozart of Gen Z" by the New York Times, his genre-bridging discography has led to 7 GRAMMY wins and 15 GRAMMY nominations, making him the first British artist in history to win GRAMMYs for each of his first 5 studio albums. His fearless approach to music has attracted 100+ collaborators, including Coldplay, John Legend, SZA, Hans Zimmer, Tori Kelly, John Mayer, Anoushka Shankar, Shawn Mendes, Joni Mitchell and more. Whether it's writing songs in keys that don't exist, or bringing 100,000 people together in improvised song - Jacob continues to push the boundaries of what's creatively possible in a language beyond words.

