SFJAZZ to Present 2026 Gala — 'Milestones: Celebrating Miles & Trane at 100'

SFJAZZ will present Milestones: Celebrating Miles & Trane at 100, SFJAZZ’s largest annual fundraiser, taking place on Thursday, May 7, 2026 at the SFJAZZ Center and San Francisco City Hall.

This year’s Gala will honor 10-time Grammy Award–winning guitarist and vocalist George Benson with the SFJAZZ Lifetime Achievement Award, recognizing his extraordinary contributions to jazz and global music culture. Proceeds from the event support SFJAZZ’s artistic and educational programs, furthering the organization’s mission to advance jazz in the San Francisco Bay Area and beyond.

“Milestones: Celebrating Miles & Trane at 100 marks a true turning point in SFJAZZ’s long and distinguished history,” said Gabrielle Armand, SFJAZZ CEO. “This Gala celebrates two towering figures in jazz and the extraordinary legacy of George Benson, and it marks the beginning of a new era for our organization—one defined by growth, deeper impact, and an expanded commitment to the global jazz landscape. Just as importantly, it reflects our belief in the cultural revival and resurgence of San Francisco itself, and in the essential role the arts play in shaping the future of our city.”

The Gala begins at the SFJAZZ Center (201 Franklin St., San Francisco) at 5:00 PM with a festive VIP Cocktail Reception, followed by an All-Star Gala Concert celebrating the centennial legacies of Miles Davis and John Coltrane—two visionaries whose innovations forever changed the course of music. The concert will feature an exceptional lineup of artists, including Terence Blanchard, Christian McBride, Marcus Miller, Richard Bona, Tia Fuller, Keyon Harrold, Isaiah Sharkey, Randy Waldman, the SFJAZZ Collective, and more, plus a special performance by honoree George Benson.

“This concert is a tribute to the creative lineage that defines jazz at its highest level. Miles Davis and John Coltrane didn’t just shape the music—they challenged generations of artists to think bigger, take risks, and push beyond boundaries,” said Terence Blanchard, Executive Artistic Director. “Celebrating their centennial legacies while honoring George Benson is especially meaningful. George is a master musician and a singular performer whose influence extends far beyond jazz, reaching across genres and generations. His artistry embodies the spirit of innovation and excellence that Miles and Trane set in motion.”

The evening continues at San Francisco City Hall (1 Dr. Carlton B. Goodlett Place) with an elegant dinner, followed by a lively Gala After Party featuring an unforgettable dance experience, musical entertainment, and late-night bites and drinks.

Gala ticket prices start at $2,000; table prices at $20,000. A limited number of concert-only tickets ($250) and after-party tickets ($150) are also available.