SF Opera Presents OPERA FOR OUR TIME

The event takes place on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at 1PM.

SF Opera will present Opera For Our Time: World Premieres at San Francisco Opera on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at 1PM.

The event will feature speaker Dramaturg Emeritus Kip Cranna.

In the past twenty-five seasons there have been twelve world premieres on the main stage at San Francisco Opera's War Memorial Opera House.

The wide variety of composers represented includes André Previn, Jake Heggie, John Adams, Philip Glass, Mark Adamo, and many others. Dramaturg Emeritus Kip Cranna, who was involved in the commissioning and development of all twelve of them, will take us on a journey of discovery into these new creations, using video examples, with behind-the-scenes insights into how these operas were conceived and brought to life.

Learn more at https://sfopera.com/discover-opera/education/community-programs/aficionado/.

