SF MUSICIANS FOR LA: A BENEFIT FOR FIRE RELIEF Announced At Davies Symphony Hall

In response to the devastating Los Angeles wildfires in January, the San Francisco Symphony, the San Francisco Conservatory of Music, and the Musicians of the San Francisco Symphony are teaming up to present SF Musicians for LA: A Benefit for Fire Relief on Saturday, March 8, at 7:30pm at Davies Symphony Hall.

SFCM Music Director and frequent SF Symphony guest conductor Edwin Outwater; musicians from the San Francisco Symphony, San Francisco Symphony Chorus, and San Francisco Conservatory of Music; and renowned pianist and SFCM faculty member Garrick Ohlsson join together to perform this benefit concert supporting those affected by the fires.

Net proceeds from all ticket sales will be split evenly and donated to two vital organizations providing essential relief services: Entertainment Community Fund and Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles: ReBUILD LA. Those who wish to further contribute to this effort may also make a donation online.

The program opens with Aaron Copland’s uplifting “The Promise of Living,” from the opera The Tender Land, which celebrates community and thanksgiving, performed by the San Francisco Symphony and Chorus. Pianist Garrick Ohlsson performs Sergei Rachmaninoff’s deeply expressive Piano Concerto No. 2, and Outwater, the Orchestra, and SFCM musicians close the concert with Antonín Dvořák’s popular Symphony No. 9, From the New World. Written during the composer’s sojourn in the United States, the Symphony reflects his deep interest in American music.

“It has been heartbreaking to witness the ongoing devastation in Los Angeles caused by the wildfires across the region,” said San Francisco Symphony Chief Executive Officer Matthew Spivey. “Many of us have friends, family, and colleagues in the area who have been deeply affected, and we recognize the magnitude of the challenge ahead as they seek to heal and rebuild. We are grateful to the members of our Orchestra, Chorus, and staff; our partners at the SF Conservatory of Music; and to longtime friends of the Symphony, Edwin Outwater and Garrick Ohlsson, for joining together to raise critical funds through this concert. We look forward to gathering with our San Francisco community on March 8 to send a strong message of support to our friends and colleagues in Los Angeles through musical performance.”

“The devastation wrought by the fires in Los Angeles has been heart-wrenching to watch and we want to do our part to support our neighbors in their time of need. Music has the power to heal and bring people together, and we hope this benefit concert not only raises funds to support relief efforts but also demonstrates our solidarity with those affected. We are honored to contribute our artistry to this cause, and we look forward to working with the Conservatory, the Symphony, and the people of San Francisco to show our support for Los Angeles,” said the Musicians of the San Francisco Symphony.

“My first school and my earliest childhood memories are of the Pacific Palisades, and now so many of those places are gone,” SFCM Music Director Edwin Outwater said. “It was heartbreaking to watch the fires from afar, but I can't imagine what so many of my fellow Angelenos are going through right now. Music has the power to heal and gather people together, and I'm honored to be conducting this concert to help our fellow Californians rebuild their houses and lives.”

“The San Francisco Symphony is one of the great orchestras in the world and this gesture by the musicians reminds us of why artists are so vital to our community,” said SFCM President David H. Stull. “Music is uniquely capable of surrounding us with beauty in our darkest moments, and the combination of providing direct financial support for our colleagues in Los Angeles while offering an unmatched opportunity for our students makes this an event not to be missed. It is a moment of pride for our City and an opportunity to serve those in need. We are honored to be a part of it.”

About the Entertainment Community Fund

Entertainment Community Fund fosters stability and resiliency and provides a safety net for performing arts and entertainment professionals. It is providing financial assistance for those facing loss or damage to their homes and extended mandatory evacuations due to the recent fires.

﻿About Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles: ReBUILD LA

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles (Habitat LA) has a long history of helping vulnerable households after a disaster, including rebuilding 120 homes after the recent Woolsey and Creek fires. In response, Habitat LA has launched ReBUILD LA™, a long-term emergency response campaign, to assist those affected to rebuild their homes, relocate to other housing, provide essential supplies, and restore their lives.

Tickets for SF Musicians for LA: A Benefit for Fire Relief are priced $50–200 and are on sale now at sfsymphony.org, by phone at 415-864-6000, and at the Davies Symphony Hall Box Office, on Grove Street between Van Ness Avenue and Franklin Street in San Francisco. $25 student tickets are available by registering for the San Francisco Symphony Student Rush program.

