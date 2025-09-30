SCAT-TER BRAIN: THE MUSIC OF ADHD to Return to The Marsh Berkeley

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Due to popular demand, The Marsh Berkeley will bring back Scat-ter Brain: The Music of ADHD from multihyphenate talent Candace Johnson. Developed in The Marsh’s 2024 In Front of Your Eyes Performance Festival, this semi-autobiographical one-woman musical follows CJ, a multi-talented woman who, when diagnosed with inattentive-type ADHD after 40, embarks on a profound journey of self-discovery to finally understand her true worth. With the power of music, community, and faith, CJ conquers her deepest fears and begins to build the life she always dreamed of.

Lauded by Stage & Cinema as “impeccable” and “inspiring,” this powerhouse performance illuminates the joy—and the challenges—that people with ADHD bring to the table, offering a transformative glimpse into the world of those living on the neurodivergent spectrum.

Scat-ter Brain: The Music of ADHD will run October 17 – November 14, 2025, with performances 7:30pm Fridays at The Marsh Berkeley (2120 Allston Way, Berkeley). For tickets ($25-$35 general admission, $50 and $100 reserved, $3 convenience fee per ticket).

Scat-ter Brain: The Music of ADHD made its debut at The Marsh San Francisco during the 2024 In Front of Your Eyes Performance Festival, where it earned the "Best of Festival – Drama" award. Following this recognition, Director Don Reed developed the show with Johnson in a workshop run Fall 2024 at The Marsh San Francisco. Delighting audiences with its charm and unique character, the production began a full run-of-show at The Marsh Berkeley Summer 2025 under the creative consultation of The Marsh Founder and Executive Director Stephanie Weisman.

