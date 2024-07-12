Review: THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT at Aurora Theatre Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Elijah Alexander, Carrie Paff, and Hernán

Angulo in LIFESPAN OF A FACT at Aurora

Theatre. Photo Credit: Kevin Berne

THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT explores the terrain of where fact and story meet, where art and truth intersect, and how they can work together or against each other. Are facts negotiable? Can specificity kill interest and ultimately undermine the goal? What matters most and who gets to decide? These are the questions that the play parses, dissects, and spins into a web of engaging dialogue. THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT will change how you read everything.

Jim Fingal is an intern at a large, reputable magazine. He has just been given four days to fact check the centerpiece article for the next publication. He is thrilled with his first big assignment and digs deep to get it right, impress his boss, and showcase his skills. Emily Penrose is the editor with the impossible job of balancing the lure of publishing the remarkable and beautifully written piece as is with the due diligence of fact checking that may reduce the article to something ordinary. She seeks to arbitrate the details with both parties so that the story retains its magic without printing misinformation that could cause severe repercussions down the road. John D’Agata is the writer or the article, or essay as he prefers, and a staunch supporter for artistic license that will make the story more compelling, deeper in symbolism, and resonate with truths that go beyond mere facts. With the publication clock ticking, they must find a resolution and come to a decision.

Carrie Paff as Emily Penrose is poised, professional, and in a pickle. Her presence is grounded, commanding, and able to dictate action through her steely glare. Never once do you question her authority or her rightful place as decision-maker. She is the one slicing through the conflict to determine what matters most, and Paff makes you feel the weight of each decision. Elijah Alexander as John D’Agata is not just a pompous blowhard, but an artist whose commitment to his work is everything. The defense of his work is not a bullet-pointed presentation but rather a winding story that slowly illuminates the world he inhabits. Alexander does not rush, but carefully allows the audience to discover his perspective in such a way that you might find yourself completely turned around. He’s hot, cold, erudite, stubborn, and always passionate, and Alexander brings him to life beautifully. Hernán Angulo as Jim Fingal is incredibly fun to watch. Despite being saddled with the trope of the eager intern, Angulo infuses his character with warmth, charm, and impeccable comedic timing. His movements and demeanor are a direct reflection of his perspective on facts and the truth - they are immovable, straight-forward, and clear. This subtle, yet powerful choice, differentiates him from Alexander’s D’Agata that is always leaning, weight shifted to one side, standing on an angle. Angulo shows us in body and word, the worldview of Jim. The three of them together are a magical elixir bringing the story to life and giving form to the essence of the play.

Director Jessica Holt takes a visually uninteresting show and creates a series of tableaux that underscore how the artistic representation of a story is as important as the story itself. While the words are at the heart of the story, Holt remembers that we are experiencing the story visually and infuses the show with interesting blocking and movement and a background projection of text. The result is that the words are spoken into a rich environment. Aiding in this pursuit are Kate Noll, Scenic Designer, and Teddy Hulsker, Sound/Projection Designer. The set pieces are simple, but accentuated with intentional set dressing that provide interest and detail. The projections not only reinforce the story, but add an artistic element when they show the confusion and push and pull between D’Agata and Fingal. In this show, it is words that matter and the artistic and production team make sure that the words stay front and center.

Is truth one of the few things that is black or white, or is it something that exists in various shades of gray? And if there are degrees of truth, how much gray is acceptable before it crosses the line into untruth? THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT will make you question your own perception and boundaries as well as apply a critical eye to things that you read. Thought-provoking, quirky, and dynamic, this show captivates from start to finish. There is one inevitable truth: your chances to catch this show will run out on July 21st.

