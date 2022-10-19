Review: PONY at Cutting Ball Theater

Of course, San Francisco would be ground zero for explorations of transgender issues through theatre being a world leader in social, political, and economic issues. Cutting Ball, situated in the heart of what is now the world's only legally recognized transgender district, is joining with The Transgender District to present Pony, Sylvan Oswald's representation of transmasculine characters and the difficulties they face.

A moment of passion between Pony (Fenner Frank Merlick) and Marie (Julie Kuwabara)

Focusing on an ex-con looking to start a new life, the ensemble cast tries their best to make sense of an overly convoluted plot that has each of the five very troubled characters disassociated from each other while trying to maintain a coherent main plotline. There's just too much to follow here, information divulged with no apparent source and issues left frustratingly dangling.

Pony (Fenner Frank Merlick) comes to a small rural town eager to flex his macho bravado, trying to pick up local Marie (Julie Kuwabara) who has a boyfriend and best friend Stell (Lauren Dunagan) with a crush on her. Cav (A J Davenport) is an observational study manage who finds herself crossing the borders between client and friend. The fifth character is Heath (Kian Johnson), another trans male searching for a family relation to help him through his transition.

Hot gossip exchanged at the town's news stand between Stell (Lauren Dunagan) and Cav (AJ Davenport)

Each character has their unique challenges ranging from gender identity, domestic violence, assimilation/passing and economic disadvantages facing the trans population. Its all wrapped up in a pseudo murder mystery, toxic fantasy imagery, and characters reaching the boiling points. The play is hindered by numerous blackouts and a lack of direction that may have aided in the overall comprehension and sharpen the focus. Some editing would have helped as well to create a cohesive plotline.

Pony is a bold attempt that bites off more than it can chew. There are some tender moments of genuine emotional turmoil that lend import to this work. Any representations of the trans perspective are warmly welcome.

Photo credit by Ben Krantz