Review: LITTLE WOMEN at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley

Theatreworks Silicon Valley opens its 55th season in spectacular fashion with some familiarity and something quite new and extraordinary. Artistic Director Giovanna Sardelli takes the helm as director, and I’d be shocked if anyone hasn’t seen a version of Alcott’s beloved classic. What’s new is Lauren Gunderson’s sparklingly fresh adaptation that breathes new life into the tale of a woman living life on her own terms.

Amy (Sharon Shao) watches as Laurie (Max Tachis) interrogates Professor Bhaer (George Psarras) to Jo's (Elissa Beth Stebbins) chagrin.

So popular and respected is Gunderson that this World Premiere commission, yet unseen till now, has already granted permission for a number of future theater productions. Gunderson employs a neat trick for her adaptation – the characters narrate the story speaking in the first-person point of view. This perspective allows the characters to share emotional states or events, creating a bond between them and the audience.

Jo (Elissa Beth Stebbins) studies Laurie (Max Tachis).

The play starts with Louisa May Alcott ( the marvelous Elissa Beth Stebbins) introducing the characters of Little Women based on her own sisters and mother. Louisa herself is immortalized as Jo, the budding writer and literary spinster tomboy. The play transitions between Alcott’s narration and the book with great effect.

The familiar plot features two awkward romances, a mainly female story of the love between the four sisters, their wise mother, and the two suitors. The ensemble cast are all superb: Emily Ota as the pretty Meg, Lauren Hart as the ailing Beth, Sharon Shao as artistic Amy, Cathleen Riddley as Marmee/Aunt March, and George Psarras as John/Bhaer). Max Tachis has a comic field day Jo’s Best Friend, confidante, and wannabe lover. He’s got a Dick Van Dyke comic styling with the good looks of Andrew Garfield.

Meg (Emily Ota) and John (George Psarras) share a moment as Beth (Lauren Hart) and Jo (Elissa Beth Stebbins) watch.

Sardelli’s direction modernizes this classic, making it seem both contemporary and period. She allows the humor to shine, mostly in the interactions between Jo and Laurie. Kurt Landisman’s lighting and Meg Neville’s costumes are a standout. Gunderson and Sardelli have crafted the definitive Little Women.

Little Women continues through October 12th. Tickets are available at TheatreWorks.org or call 877-662-8978.

Photo credit: Kevin Berne

