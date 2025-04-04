Review: HAMLET at American Conservatory Theater Strand Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Solo performances of major works are hot these days - Isabelle Huppert, Sarah Snook and Andrew Scott have all performed their own solo shows recently. Izzard herself tackled Great Expectations, also directed by Hamlet’s Selina Cadell, and adapted by brother Mark. This Hamlet, trimmed down for a solo performer, is a daunting memory feat and should be lauded just for that point. In Izzard’s very capable hands, she makes Shakespeare’s tragedy more accessible while injecting her style and personality into the 23 characters presented.

Right off the bat, there were titters of laughter from some even before Izzard had established herself into the roles. This is not a camp performance by any means, but rather a serious exercise by a growing, mature actor. Certainly, there is humor to be found amongst the melancholy and murders – a very humorous gravedigging scene and using her hands as puppets representing Rosencrantz & Guildenstern come to mind. A perfect example of Izzard’s wit is when she mentions the "irrational multitude” referring to the unthinking, easily swayed masses often manipulated by those in power. She stops, looks at the audience with disdain and continues on. Smart stuff.

Izzard differentiates characters with vocal inflections, a limp for Polonius and by switching positions, and a hand to the breast for Gertrude and Ophelia. Tyler Elich’s superb use of lighting with its shadow work helps create a sense of other characters and the production becomes less static. Eliza Thompson’s pre-recorded soundtrack with its regal trumpets and drums becomes yet another device to flesh out the experience.

Izzard is amazing throughout and one can’t help being amazed at the daunting task. You may ask why? What does she add to Hamlet? Maybe it’s enough to see her make it through the piece, hoping she’ll succeed. It’s a brave performance, raw, intimate, and confident.

Hamlet continues through March 26th. Tickets available at act-sf.org or by calling 415-749-2228.

Photo credits: Amanda Searle and Carol Rosegg

