Remote Theater And The Marsh Extend Run Of INSURRECTION

Based on popular demand, Remote Theater- along with its partner, The Marsh - is extending its run of INSURRECTION, a multi-story play about the impact of the 1/6/21 attack on the US Congress. Among the playwrights are Michael Gene Sullivan, Eugenie Chang, and Tanya Shaffer.

The actors include Stacy Ross, James Carpenter, Amy Resnick, Atticus Shaindlin, Bonnie Akimoto, and Samrat Chakrabarti. Director: Giovanni Rodriguez, co-founder and artistic director at Remote. INSURRECTION premiered January 6, 2022. The videotaped version of the live performance will air on the last two weekends at 4PM Pacific/7PM Eastern- Saturday and Sunday - in January. For ticket info, please visit remote.theater/upcoming.

INSURRECTION marks the beginning of a new series of original works created, directed, and performed by company members and close associates. It comes on the heels of an award by the Bay Area Theatre Critics for its premiere of a new version of Anthony Clarvoe's THE ART OF SACRIFICE, directed by Desdemona Chiang.

"It's an important time for the company, and we are committing to only four productions next year to fine tune the experience of online drama," said Giovanni Rodriguez. "In the Spring, we will experiment with a hybrid format where audience members can meet to watch events in person in safe public facilities. INSURRECTION, in fact, will help imagine the opportunities."

Conceived in the summer of 2021, INSURRECTION explores the attack on Congress and conditions leading up to it from multiple perspectives, including a Chinese immigrant, a white supramacist, two beings from another planet, and a well-known vice president and his wife. The plays in composite seeks to comprehend the nature of insurrection itself.

"We are present in this piece not to judge so much as to understand the nature of political violence," said Rodriguez. "The theatre, we believe is one of the few places where stories like these can be told with depth and honesty."

Registration is free. Go to www.remote.theater/upcoming.