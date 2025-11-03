Ray Of Light Theatre In San Francisco Unveils 2026 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



San Francisco's Ray of Light Theatre, long known for its edgy, contemporary take on musical theatre, has announced a 2026 season packed with attitude, anarchy, and a bit of Britney Spears sparkle. The lineup includes Mean Girls: The Musical, Urinetown: The Musical, and Once Upon a One More Time: The Britney Spears Fairy Tale Musical, each production exploring rebellion, reinvention, and the power of self-definition... with the company's signature mix of humor, heart, and theatrical bite.

The spring slot goes to Mean Girls: The Musical, Tina Fey's Broadway adaptation of her 2004 cult comedy about teenage hierarchy, manipulation, and redemption. Featuring music by Jeff Richmond and lyrics by Nell Benjamin, the show reimagines the high school battlefield of North Shore High as a pop-powered spectacle.

Artistic Director Shane Ray describes it as "a perfect match for Ray of Light's spirit... hilarious, heartfelt, and razor-sharp." He adds, "It's a story about finding your place and standing up for who you are, even when the world tells you to blend in."

In the summer, the company takes a sharp turn toward the absurd with Urinetown: The Musical, the darkly funny, Tony Award-winning satire by Mark Hollmann and Greg Kotis. Set in a drought-ravaged future where citizens must pay to use the bathroom, the show skewers capitalism, politics, and even musical theatre itself.

"Urinetown is one of those rare musicals that's both ridiculous and profound," says Ray. "In 2014, we had the chance to work with creators Mark Hollmann and Greg Kotis on a workshop of their new show Yeast Nation, and we've been waiting ever since for the right moment to bring Urinetown to our stage. That moment feels like now... the current political climate makes its satire more relevant than ever. It's a show about corporate greed, community, and rebellion; but also about joy and resilience. And really, what better way to process the state of the world than by watching a revolution unfold in song and dance?"

For the fall, Ray of Light turns up the glitter with Once Upon a One More Time: The Britney Spears Fairy Tale Musical, a fairytale remix set to the pop icon's greatest hits. The Broadway-originated show, featuring a book by Jon Hartmere, reimagines classic princesses as women discovering empowerment, individuality, and freedom through an unexpected new text, The Feminine Mystique.

"We wanted to close the year with something joyful and cathartic," Ray says. "Once Upon a One More Time is pure pop magic, but it's also about rewriting your own story. And yes, it's Britney, bitch."

Season passes for the 2026 lineup go on sale November 26, 2025, with a limited number of discounted early-bird packages available that week. Info will be available at rayoflighttheatre.com.