Ramy Youssef Comes To BroadwaySF's Curran Theatre

Award-winning Egyptian American creator, actor, producer, and comedian Ramy Youssef announced a run of live stand-up dates. The ramy youssef: love beam 7000 tour will be touring across North America with 19 dates including a stop in BroadwaySF's Curran Theatre (445 Geary St., San Francisco) on Sunday, June 22 at 7 p.m. PT. Tickets will be available starting Wednesday, March 5 for pre-sale at 10 a.m. PT with Pre-sale Code: Ramy. General on sale to the public begins Friday, March 7 at 10 a.m. PT. Tickets can be purchased at broadwaysf.com.



Ramy Youssef is an award-winning Egyptian American creator, actor, producer, director, and comedian whose vibrant voice and unique perspective in storytelling have led to him becoming one of the leading artists of his generation. His second critically acclaimed HBO comedy special, RAMY YOUSSEF: MORE FEELINGS was nominated for Golden Globe, Critics' Choice, and Writers Guild of America Awards in 2025 in the Best Comedy/Stand-up Special category. MORE FEELINGS is the follow-up to RAMY YOUSSEF: FEELINGS, which also earned him Critics' Choice Award and a Writers Guild Award nomination in 2020. Upcoming, Amazon will release Youssef's adult-animated series, #1 HAPPY FAMILY USA, which he wrote, produced and stars in opposite Alia Shawkat, Kieran Culkin, Mandy Moore and Timothy Olyphant. On the big screen, Youssef made his feature performance debut in Yorgos Lanthimos' critically acclaimed Poor Things opposite Emma Stone, Willem Dafoe and Mark Ruffalo. The film was awarded the Venice Film Festival's highest honor, the Golden Lion, before going on to win four Academy Awards, five BAFTA Awards, and a Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy.



Youssef is perhaps best known for Hulu's Peabody Award-winning comedy and Emmy-nominated series, RAMY, which he created, produces, directs and stars in. Inspired by his own experiences centering around a first-generation Egyptian American Muslim on a spiritual journey in his politically divided New Jersey neighborhood, Youssef received a Golden Globe in 2020 in the category of “Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy,” and was subsequently nominated for two Emmy Awards in the categories of “Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series” and “Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series” on behalf of the series' second season. The critically acclaimed third season was released on September 30th, 2022. Youssef is also the co-creator and executive producer of Netflix's MO, a semi-autobiographical series inspired by Mo Amer's life as a Palestinian refugee growing up in Houston. Produced with A24 and Youssef's production shingle, Cairo Cowboy, the groundbreaking series has received numerous accolades including the 2022 Gotham Award for Best Breakthrough Series Under 40 Minutes, a Peabody Award, AFI's Top Television Programs of the Year, as well as a Television Academy Honor in 2023. The series' second season is streaming now on Netflix. Behind the camera, Youssef was nominated for an Emmy Award for Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series and his first DGA Award for his work on the highly praised episode of FX's Emmy-winning series THE BEAR titled, “Honeydew.”