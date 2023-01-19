Ragazzi Boys Chorus & Ragazzi Continuo to Perform Spring Concert CANTATE DOMINO in March

This Spring, Ragazzi Boys Chorus will lift their voices in the concert Cantate Domino. Ragazzi Boys Chorus' Concert Group, Choral Scholars, and Young Men's Ensemble are joined by Ragazzi Continuo, a men's chorus comprised of Ragazzi alumni, to perform this program of stunning song.

The repertoire features resplendent choral pieces including both Vytautas Miškinis's and Rupert Lang's settings of Cantate Domino, Kyrie from Giovanni Pierluigi da Palestrina's "Missa Brevis," Conner Koppin's Jesu Dulcis Memoria, Daniel Elder's Ballade to the Moon, Reed Criddle's Chant of the Sixth Patriarch, Mary Goetze's When Children Sing, and Christopher Tin's Swahili setting of the Lord's Prayer Baba Yetu. Young Men's Ensemble will also perform Z. Randall Stroope's whimsical Starry Messenger, which uses text by Galileo. Ragazzi's Concert Group and Choral Scholars will also perform Tree by Bay Area composer Eric Tuan, who serves as Artistic Director of Piedmont East Bay Children's Chorus.

The concert will take place at 4pm PST on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at Mission Santa Clara, 500 El Camino Real, Santa Clara.

Tickets ($25-$45) will be available soon.

Reserved: $45

General admission: $35

12 and under: $25

General admission tickets are free to current Ragazzi choristers wearing a Ragazzi logo t-shirt when accompanied by an adult with a paid general admission ticket.

For information or to order tickets, the public may visit Ragazzi.org or call (650) 362-4425.