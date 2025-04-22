ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW to Return to the Curran Theatre in October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Rocky Horror Picture Show will return to San Francisco’s Curran Theatre with The 50th Anniversary Spectacular Tour. Taking place on Thursday, October 23, 2025, at 8 p.m., this one-night-only event will feature a special screening of the original, unedited cult classic, followed by a live appearance by Nell Campbell—the film’s original ‘Columbia’—who will share behind-the-scenes stories and unforgettable moments from the making of the film. Tickets are on-sale beginning Friday, April 25 at 10 a.m.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show is the iconic little movie that conquered Hollywood. The hit movie has become one of the longest weekly showing movies in the world. Audiences are invited to celebrate its 50th Anniversary with a costume contest, a performance by the local Shadow Cast hilariously acts out the movie on stage while the movie plays on screen, and a memorabilia display with artifacts and costumes from the movie.

Continue the Time Warp! Add to your experience by purchasing entry to a unique, unforgettable Rocky Horror-themed party after the show. Meet the shadow cast and keep the good times going with a live DJ. The bar will stay open selling exclusive after-party drinks. Plus, special prizes, videos, and more. Tickets for the after-party are $30. Come up to our lab and see what's on the slab!

