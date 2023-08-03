RECIPROCATING PUMPS Comes to the Marsh San Francisco This Month

The Marsh San Francisco transports audiences back to late ‘90s San Francisco in Reciprocating Pumps, a bold and fearless work by Dirk Alphin. At the center of the story is Zack, a gay man who was once a lifeguard who is now terminally ill and home-bound. Determined to take matters into his own hands, Zack invites those closest to him for a fateful evening.

Other featured characters include Zack’s parents, Norma and Charlie; home hospice nurse Randall; and his beloved friend, Dennis, who Zack saved from drowning nearly a decade prior.

Reciprocating Pumps will be presented August 12–27, 2023, with performances at 7:00pm Saturdays and 5:00pm Sundays at The Marsh San Francisco, 1062 Valencia St., San Francisco. For tickets ($20-$35 sliding scale, $50 and $100 reserved) or more information, the public may visit themarsh.org.