RECIPROCATING PUMPS Comes to the Marsh San Francisco This Month

Reciprocating Pumps will be presented August 12–27, 2023, with performances at 7:00pm Saturdays and 5:00pm Sundays.
POPULAR
The Marsh San Francisco transports audiences back to late ‘90s San Francisco in Reciprocating Pumps, a bold and fearless work by Dirk Alphin. At the center of the story is Zack, a gay man who was once a lifeguard who is now terminally ill and home-bound. Determined to take matters into his own hands, Zack invites those closest to him for a fateful evening.
Other featured characters include Zack’s parents, Norma and Charlie; home hospice nurse Randall; and his beloved friend, Dennis, who Zack saved from drowning nearly a decade prior.
Reciprocating Pumps will be presented August 12–27, 2023, with performances at 7:00pm Saturdays and 5:00pm Sundays at The Marsh San Francisco, 1062 Valencia St., San Francisco. For tickets ($20-$35 sliding scale, $50 and $100 reserved) or more information, the public may visit themarsh.org.
Videos
|Doméstica Realidad
La Lengua Teatro (8/03-8/13)
|The Wolves
Chanticleers Theatre (8/04-8/27)
|The Evolution of Hip Hop Dance
The American Theater Company (1/01-12/31)
|My (Unauthorized) Hallmark Movie Musical!
Landmark Musical Theatre (7/07-8/13)
|My Home on the Moon
San Francisco Playhouse (1/25-2/24)
|The Hunchback of Notre Dame
Montgomery Theater (7/28-8/06)
|Evita
San Francisco Playhouse (6/27-9/07)
|Penelope
Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival (9/02-9/17)
|The MeshugaNutcracker!
Guggenheim Entertainment at 3Below (11/30-12/24)
|Mads Tolling & The Mads Men
Tabard Theatre (8/18-8/18)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You