RECIPROCATING PUMPS Comes to the Marsh San Francisco This Month

Reciprocating Pumps will be presented August 12–27, 2023, with performances at 7:00pm Saturdays and 5:00pm Sundays.

By: Aug. 03, 2023

POPULAR

CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Will Embark on Nationwide Tour Photo 1 CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Will Embark on Nationwide Tour
DEVO The Farewell Tour Celebrating 50 Years Comes To BroadwaySF's Golden Gate Theatre Photo 2 DEVO The Farewell Tour Celebrating 50 Years Comes To BroadwaySF's Golden Gate Theatre
Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour Photo 3 Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour
Playwrights Foundation Announces Cohort For 46th Bay Area Playwrights Festival, April 12-2 Photo 4 Playwrights Foundation Announces Cohort For 46th Bay Area Playwrights Festival, April 12-21

RECIPROCATING PUMPS Comes to the Marsh San Francisco This Month

The Marsh San Francisco transports audiences back to late ‘90s San Francisco in Reciprocating Pumps, a bold and fearless work by Dirk Alphin. At the center of the story is Zack, a gay man who was once a lifeguard who is now terminally ill and home-bound. Determined to take matters into his own hands, Zack invites those closest to him for a fateful evening.

Other featured characters include Zack’s parents, Norma and Charlie; home hospice nurse Randall; and his beloved friend, Dennis, who Zack saved from drowning nearly a decade prior. 

Reciprocating Pumps will be presented August 12–27, 2023, with performances at 7:00pm Saturdays and 5:00pm Sundays at The Marsh San Francisco, 1062 Valencia St., San Francisco. For tickets ($20-$35 sliding scale, $50 and $100 reserved) or more information, the public may visit themarsh.org.  

 




RELATED STORIES - San Francisco / Bay Area

1
Kim Blanck, Stephanie Styles, Deirdre Lovejoy & More to Star in POTUS at Berkeley Repe Photo
Kim Blanck, Stephanie Styles, Deirdre Lovejoy & More to Star in POTUS at Berkeley Repertory Theatre

Get the scoop on the newly announced cast for POTUS at Berkeley Repertory Theatre. Find out who will be taking the stage in this eagerly awaited production.

2
Maurya Kerr Appointed to New Fixed-Term Resident Curator Position at ODC Theater Photo
Maurya Kerr Appointed to New Fixed-Term Resident Curator Position at ODC Theater

ODC  has announced the appointment of Maurya Kerr as ODC Theater Resident Curator, a new position that aims to expand the Theater’s perspectives while facilitating access for artists and community members.

3
Review: BEETLEJUICE at Broadway San Jose Photo
Review: BEETLEJUICE at Broadway San Jose

What did our critic think of BEETLEJUICE at Broadway San Jose? Who knew that Beetlejuice would be just the right tonic for the nightly news and this summer’s Indictment Watch ’23 (there’s still Georgia to watch for).  Turns out that frighteningly funny laughs about death beats reality every time. This screen-to-stage adaptation from the iconic, beloved 1998 Tim Burton film of the same name was made for the stage. But it has a less than one-week-only, “Bay-stay” (it RIP after August 6) so get your tickets now. Forget your troubles, c’mon it’s scary at Broadway San Jose’s Beetlejuice!

4
PlayGround to Present the Second Annual FREE-PLAY FESTIVAL in August Photo
PlayGround to Present the Second Annual FREE-PLAY FESTIVAL in August

Join PlayGround for their second annual FREE-PLAY FESTIVAL, featuring workshops and premieres of original plays. Reserve your tickets now for this exciting event in San Francisco.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

VIDEO: San Francisco's IN SONG with Daniela Mack Video VIDEO: San Francisco's IN SONG with Daniela Mack
First Look at THE ROCKET MAN SHOW at the Curran Theater Video
First Look at THE ROCKET MAN SHOW at the Curran Theater
Ari'el Stachel Discusses His Creative Process for OUT OF CHARACTER at Berkley Rep Video
Ari'el Stachel Discusses His Creative Process for OUT OF CHARACTER at Berkley Rep
HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Series Showrunner Teases 'Biggest' Season Yet Video
HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Series Showrunner Teases 'Biggest' Season Yet
View all Videos

San Francisco / Bay Area SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Doméstica Realidad
La Lengua Teatro (8/03-8/13)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Wolves
Chanticleers Theatre (8/04-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Evolution of Hip Hop Dance
The American Theater Company (1/01-12/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# My (Unauthorized) Hallmark Movie Musical!
Landmark Musical Theatre (7/07-8/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# My Home on the Moon
San Francisco Playhouse (1/25-2/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Hunchback of Notre Dame
Montgomery Theater (7/28-8/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Evita
San Francisco Playhouse (6/27-9/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Penelope
Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival (9/02-9/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The MeshugaNutcracker!
Guggenheim Entertainment at 3Below (11/30-12/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mads Tolling & The Mads Men
Tabard Theatre (8/18-8/18)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You