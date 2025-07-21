 tracking pixel
RAIN â€“ A Beatles Christmas Tribute is Coming to BroadwaySF's Golden Gate Theatre

The performance will take place on Tuesday, December 23, 2025.

By: Jul. 21, 2025
RAIN â€“ A Beatles Christmas Tribute is Coming to BroadwaySF's Golden Gate Theatre Image
BroadwaySF, an ATG Entertainment company, will present a nostalgic evening of love, joy, and timeless music as RAIN â€“ A Beatles Christmas Tribute brings the spirit of the season to life San Franciscoâ€™s Golden Gate Theatre for one night only on Tuesday, December 23, 2025. Tickets for RAIN â€“ A Beatles Christmas Tribute will go on sale on Friday, July 25 at 10 a.m. PT.

In this brand-new holiday edition of the acclaimed show, RAIN brings the magic of The Beatles to life on stage â€” with a cheerful seasonal twist. With dazzling visuals, iconic costumes, and note-for-note precision, RAIN transforms the stage into a winter wonderland filled with music, memories, and peace on earth vibes. This heartwarming event brings together festive cheer and timeless music for an unforgettable evening the whole family will enjoyâ€”perfect for friends, loved ones, and Beatles fans of all ages.
Â 
Whether youâ€™re rocking around the Christmas tree or simply having a wonderful Christmastime, this unforgettable concert experience is a joyful celebration for fans of all ages.
Â 
Longer together than the Beatles themselves, RAIN has mastered every detail of the bandâ€™s iconic sound and style. Now, for the first time ever, theyâ€™re wrapping it all in holiday cheer for a nostalgic, feel-good event thatâ€™s sure to become a new seasonal tradition.

Donâ€™t miss the debut season of this magical new holiday concert tour â€” a Beatles tribute like youâ€™ve never seen before.




