Puccini's TOSCA to Conclude Opera San José 2022-23 Season

Opera San José's 2022-23 season will conclude with a vivid production of Puccini's thriller Tosca. With breathtaking music and some of opera's most celebrated arias, the work follows the tragic story of a tempestuous opera singer and her artist lover, whose passionate involvement with a political prisoner has made them targets of the chief of the secret police.

OSJ Music Director Joseph Marcheso conducts, while OSJ's Resident Director Tara Branham makes her exciting California Theatre debut. Casting includes Maria Natale as Tosca, Adrian Kramer as Cavaradossi, Kidon Choi as Scarpia, Chance Jonas-O'Toole as Spoletta, Robert Balonek as Angelotti, Igor Vieira as Sacristan, Joshua Hughes as Sciarrone, and Andrew Fellows as A Jailer.

The production will take place April 15­-30, 2023 at California Theatre, 345 South First Street, San Jose.

TICKETS:

$55-$195

For more information or to purchase tickets, the public can visit operasj.org or call (408) 437-4450 (open Monday through Friday, 9:00am-5:00pm).