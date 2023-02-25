Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Plethos Productions Kicks Off Season 6

Productions include Pride and Prejudice, Avenue Q, and the annual Murder Mystery show.

Feb. 25, 2023  

This January, nonprofit community theatre Plethos Productions announced its 6th performance season! This year performing arts lovers can expect more opportunities than ever all in our hyperlocal Castro Valley area.


The season will kick off with the first Mainstage Comedy show of the year - the annual That's What She Said comedy show on Saturday March 18 at JP's Restaurant in Castro Valley. The standup comedy lineup will feature 5 fabulously female comedians including headliner Jeanette Marin - who has performed on major stages all around the Bay Area along with past Plethos favorites - Priya Guyadeen, Clara Bijl, Rubi Nicholas and host Sue Alfieri.


The 2023 Season also has opportunities for kids in grades 3-8. This summer Stagecraft Play Production Camp will return to Heirloom East Bay in Castro Valley as Plethos kids will be putting on Roald Dahl's James and the Giant Peach for friends, family and the community! Camp runs Monday-Friday June 5-16. Spots are filling now, scholarships and sibling discounts are available.


The Mainstage plays for the year will be the raunchy puppet musical comedy Avenue Q at TwiningVine Winery July 7-16. This hysterical show is all about vital lessons on adulting - Sesame Street style! You won't want to miss it.


Next will be Pride & Prejudice September 8-17 at Heirloom East Bay. Kate Hamil's fresh take on this Jane Austen Classic is a romcom a la Bridgerton full of charm, wit and silly antics.


And back by popular demand is the annual Murder Mystery show! The fun, interactive dinner theatre where the audience turns detectives and tries to figure out whodunnit will be back at TwiningVine Winery on August 19 & 20.


It'll also be a year full of laughs! Standup Comedy shows this year will be Uncorked Comedy at TwiningVine Winery on Saturday, June 3 and the annual Joketoberfest comedy show will take place on Saturday, October 7 (exciting venue TBD). Plus Plethos Comedy Lab shows will be held the first Thursday of every month upstairs at the Castro Valley Marketplace in Lab 200 at 8pm.

This year Plethos is offering more opportunities than ever to enjoy the fresh, innovative and diverse talent of performers right in your neighborhood, all with a commitment to affordable prices with tickets averaging $10-$20. Tickets or 2023 Season Subscriptions are available at plethos.org

Award-Winning a Cappella Groups From Nationwide to Perform at Lesher Center for the Arts in March
College Notes will return to the Lesher Center for the Arts for its fifth year of breathtaking a cappella performances, featuring talented groups from top universities from across the country.
Interview: Hershey Felder of GEORGE GERSHWIN ALONE at Mountain View Center For The Performing Arts Reprises the Role that First Brought Him International Acclaim
BroadwayWorld chats with virtuoso pianist/actor/playwright Hershey Felder about returning to the Bay Area in 'George Gershwin Alone,' the show that initially brought him international acclaim. It will run in a strictly limited engagement at the Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts March 2nd to March 5th
World Premiere of Kareem Fahmy's A DISTINCT SOCIETY to Open at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley in April
TheatreWorks Silicon Valley will present the World Premiere of A Distinct Society, presented in association with Pioneer Theatre Company.
San Francisco Opera Presents 2023 Summer Season at The War Memorial Opera House
San Francisco Opera's Centennial Season continues at the War Memorial Opera House from June 3–July 1, beginning with Caroline H. Hume Music Director Eun Sun Kim conducting a new co-production of Giacomo Puccini's Madame Butterfly by director Amon Miyamoto.

February 25, 2023

This January, nonprofit community theatre Plethos Productions announced its 6th performance season! This year performing arts lovers can expect more opportunities than ever all in our hyperlocal Castro Valley area. 
February 24, 2023

College Notes will return to the Lesher Center for the Arts for its fifth year of breathtaking a cappella performances, featuring talented groups from top universities from across the country.
February 24, 2023

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley will present the World Premiere of A Distinct Society, presented in association with Pioneer Theatre Company.
February 24, 2023

San Francisco Opera's Centennial Season continues at the War Memorial Opera House from June 3–July 1, beginning with Caroline H. Hume Music Director Eun Sun Kim conducting a new co-production of Giacomo Puccini's Madame Butterfly by director Amon Miyamoto.
February 24, 2023

San Jose's own Cliburn gold medal winner Jon Nakamatsu reprises the first work he ever played with Symphony San Jose: Grieg's Piano Concerto. The program ends with Florence Price's pioneering Symphony No. 1, skillfully incorporating spirituals, folksong and syncopated African American dance rhythms into a classical structure.
