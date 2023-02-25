Plethos Productions Kicks Off Season 6

This January, nonprofit community theatre Plethos Productions announced its 6th performance season! This year performing arts lovers can expect more opportunities than ever all in our hyperlocal Castro Valley area.



The season will kick off with the first Mainstage Comedy show of the year - the annual That's What She Said comedy show on Saturday March 18 at JP's Restaurant in Castro Valley. The standup comedy lineup will feature 5 fabulously female comedians including headliner Jeanette Marin - who has performed on major stages all around the Bay Area along with past Plethos favorites - Priya Guyadeen, Clara Bijl, Rubi Nicholas and host Sue Alfieri.



The 2023 Season also has opportunities for kids in grades 3-8. This summer Stagecraft Play Production Camp will return to Heirloom East Bay in Castro Valley as Plethos kids will be putting on Roald Dahl's James and the Giant Peach for friends, family and the community! Camp runs Monday-Friday June 5-16. Spots are filling now, scholarships and sibling discounts are available.



The Mainstage plays for the year will be the raunchy puppet musical comedy Avenue Q at TwiningVine Winery July 7-16. This hysterical show is all about vital lessons on adulting - Sesame Street style! You won't want to miss it.



Next will be Pride & Prejudice September 8-17 at Heirloom East Bay. Kate Hamil's fresh take on this Jane Austen Classic is a romcom a la Bridgerton full of charm, wit and silly antics.



And back by popular demand is the annual Murder Mystery show! The fun, interactive dinner theatre where the audience turns detectives and tries to figure out whodunnit will be back at TwiningVine Winery on August 19 & 20.



It'll also be a year full of laughs! Standup Comedy shows this year will be Uncorked Comedy at TwiningVine Winery on Saturday, June 3 and the annual Joketoberfest comedy show will take place on Saturday, October 7 (exciting venue TBD). Plus Plethos Comedy Lab shows will be held the first Thursday of every month upstairs at the Castro Valley Marketplace in Lab 200 at 8pm.



This year Plethos is offering more opportunities than ever to enjoy the fresh, innovative and diverse talent of performers right in your neighborhood, all with a commitment to affordable prices with tickets averaging $10-$20. Tickets or 2023 Season Subscriptions are available at plethos.org

Photo Credit: Plethos Productions