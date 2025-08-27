Playful People Productions To Host Annual Fundraiser ENCHANTED MASQUERADE In September

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



San Jose’s Playful People Productions will host its annual fundraising gala, Enchanted Masquerade, on Saturday, September 27, 2025, from 5:00–10:00 p.m. at the historic Saratoga Foothill Club. Tickets are now on sale to the general public for $150 per person ($50 tax-deductible) and can be purchased at auctria.events/playfulpeople or by calling (408) 878-5362.

Now celebrating its 15th season of creating joyful, family-friendly theatre experiences, Playful People Productions continues its mission of inclusion, positivity, and multi-generational creativity. Enchanted Masquerade invites guests into a Realm of Enchantment—an evening of elegance, magic, and memories. Attendees must be 21 or older and are encouraged to wear cocktail attire with whimsical or fantastical embellishments. Masks are encouraged but not required, with a limited number available at the event.

The evening will include catered appetizers, desserts, and a full bar, with drink tickets available both in advance and at the door. Guests will enjoy live performances, dancing, and entertainment throughout the night, along with both silent and live auctions. Auction highlights include a New York Broadway Experience Weekend, which features a three-night stay in a four-star Times Square or Midtown hotel and orchestra or mezzanine seats to a Broadway show of choice; two Premium Director’s Row seats for each of the five upcoming Playful People productions; and a private whiskey tasting for two that concludes with guests taking home a bottle from the tasting. The event will also feature raffles, a Wine Wall, and Fund-A-Need moments designed to maximize support for the company’s programming.

The venue, the Saratoga Foothill Club (also known as the Foothill Clubhouse), is a beautifully restored 1915 American Craftsman building, listed on the National Register of Historic Places since 2005.

Founded in 2010 and incorporated as a nonprofit in 2017, Playful People Productions has grown from youth-centered classes and camps to a thriving intergenerational company offering inclusive performance opportunities for children, adults, and families. With Positive Discipline practices and a commitment to accessibility, the organization emphasizes creativity, empathy, and confidence-building on and off the stage.

Enchanted Masquerade

Saturday, September 27, 2025, from 5:00–10:00 p.m.

Saratoga Foothill Club, 20399 Park Place, Saratoga, CA 95070

Tickets: $150 per person ($50 tax-deductible) at auctria.events/playfulpeople or (408) 878-5362.