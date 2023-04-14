Twenty-six-year-old Spanish pianist MartÃ­n GarcÃ­a GarcÃ­a makes his Steinway Society - The Bay Area debut on Sunday, April 30 at 2:30 pm at Cubberley Theatre in Palo Alto. Patrons will also be able to livestream the concert and view it for up to 48 hours afterward. Program notes and a recorded pre-concert lecture by classical music expert Dr. Gary Lemco are available at www.steinwaysociety.com

WHO: Steinway Society - The Bay Area presents

WHAT: MartÃ­n GarcÃ­a GarcÃ­a in concert.

Awards are Accumulating for this Rising Star

WHEN: Sunday, April 30, 2023 @ 2:30 pm

WHERE: Cubberley Theatre, 4120 Middlefield Rd, Palo Alto, 94306 (Located at the Cubberley Community Center)

PROGRAM:

Liszt, Sposalizio (from AnnÃ©es de pÃ¨lerinage II: Italie, S. 161)

Liszt, Sonata in B Minor, S. 178

Schumann, Drei FantasiestÃ¼cke, Op. 111

1. Sehr rasch, mit leidenschaftlichem Vortrag (Very quick, with passionate expression) (C minor)

2. Ziemlich langsam (Rather slow) (A-flat major)

3. KrÃ¤ftig und sehr markiert (Powerful and very marked) (C minor)

Schumann, Symphonic Etudes, Op. 13

1. Theme: Andante (C-sharp minor)

2. Variation I (Posthumous) [Andante] (C-sharp minor)

3. Etude I (Variation 1): Un poco piÃ¹ vivo (C-sharp minor)

4. Etude II (Variation 2) [Andante] (C-sharp minor)

5. Etude III: Vivace (E major)

6. Etude IV (Variation 3) [Allegro marcato] (C-sharp minor)

7. Etude V (Variation 4): Scherzando (C-sharp minor)

8. Etude VI (Variation 5): Agitato (C-sharp minor)

9. Etude VII (Variation 6): Allegro molto (E major)

10.Etude VIII (Variation 7): Sempre marcatissimo (C-sharp minor)

11.Etude IX: Presto possibile (C-sharp minor)

12.Etude X (Variation 8): [Allegro] (C-sharp minor)

13.Etude XI (Variation 9): [Andante] (G-sharp minor)

Etude XII (Finale): Allegro brillante (D-flat major)

Single Tickets: $45 to $70

General Admission: $70/$60/$50

Senior & student: $65/$55/$45

Livestream online: $40 per household