Pianist MartÃn GarcÃa GarcÃa Will Perform in Palo Alto This Month
The concert is on Sunday, April 30 at 2:30 pmÂ at Cubberley Theatre in Palo Alto.
Twenty-six-year-old Spanish pianist MartÃn GarcÃa GarcÃa makes his Steinway Society - The Bay Area debut on Sunday, April 30 at 2:30 pm at Cubberley Theatre in Palo Alto. Patrons will also be able to livestream the concert and view it for up to 48 hours afterward. Program notes and a recorded pre-concert lecture by classical music expert Dr. Gary Lemco are available at www.steinwaysociety.com
WHO: Steinway Society - The Bay Area presents
WHAT: MartÃn GarcÃa GarcÃa in concert.
Awards are Accumulating for this Rising Star
WHEN: Sunday, April 30, 2023 @ 2:30 pm
WHERE: Cubberley Theatre, 4120 Middlefield Rd, Palo Alto, 94306 (Located at the Cubberley Community Center)
PROGRAM:
Liszt, Sposalizio (from AnnÃ©es de pÃ¨lerinage II: Italie, S. 161)
Liszt, Sonata in B Minor, S. 178
Schumann, Drei FantasiestÃ¼cke, Op. 111
1. Sehr rasch, mit leidenschaftlichem Vortrag (Very quick, with passionate expression) (C minor)
2. Ziemlich langsam (Rather slow) (A-flat major)
3. KrÃ¤ftig und sehr markiert (Powerful and very marked) (C minor)
Schumann, Symphonic Etudes, Op. 13
1. Theme: Andante (C-sharp minor)
2. Variation I (Posthumous) [Andante] (C-sharp minor)
3. Etude I (Variation 1): Un poco piÃ¹ vivo (C-sharp minor)
4. Etude II (Variation 2) [Andante] (C-sharp minor)
5. Etude III: Vivace (E major)
6. Etude IV (Variation 3) [Allegro marcato] (C-sharp minor)
7. Etude V (Variation 4): Scherzando (C-sharp minor)
8. Etude VI (Variation 5): Agitato (C-sharp minor)
9. Etude VII (Variation 6): Allegro molto (E major)
10.Etude VIII (Variation 7): Sempre marcatissimo (C-sharp minor)
11.Etude IX: Presto possibile (C-sharp minor)
12.Etude X (Variation 8): [Allegro] (C-sharp minor)
13.Etude XI (Variation 9): [Andante] (G-sharp minor)
- Etude XII (Finale): Allegro brillante (D-flat major)
Single Tickets: $45 to $70
General Admission: $70/$60/$50
Senior & student: $65/$55/$45
Livestream online: $40 per household