Photos: THE THING ABOUT JELLYFISH At Berkeley Repertory Theatre

The Thing About Jellyfish is performing through Sunday, March 9, 2025 at Berkeley Repertory Theatre.
Adapted from the best-selling novel, The Thing About Jellyfish is a visually stunning and deeply emotional coming-of-age story about friendship, loss, and the profound expansiveness of the human spirit. When Suzy Swanson’s world shatters with the sudden loss of her best friend, her summer transforms into a deeply moving journey of discovery, change, and resilience.
Through vivid imagination, breathtaking design, and poignant storytelling, The Thing About Jellyfish invites audiences on an emotional odyssey — one that explores the mysteries of life, the courage it takes to embrace change, and the enduring power of friendship.
Photo Credit: Julieta Cervantes
Kayla Teruel and Matilda Lawler
Christiana Clark and Matilda Lawler
Jasper Bermudez, Kayla Teruel, Lexi Perkel, and Matilda Lawler
Robert Stanton and Matilda Lawler
Stephanie Janssen and Matilda Lawler
Matilda Lawler and Antonio Watson
