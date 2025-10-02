Photos: LESBO SOLO: MY GAY HISTORY PLAY at The Marsh

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Marsh Berkeley is presenting Lesbo Solo: My Gay History Play, the latest solo work from pioneer lesbian playwright Terry Baum, co-directed by Sarah Albertson and Bill Peters. Check out photos from the show.

A Best of Fringe winner at the 2024 San Francisco Fringe Festival, the play runs September 7–October 12, 2025, with performances Sundays at 5:00pm at The Marsh Berkeley Cabaret (2120 Allston Way, Berkeley).

Spanning more than five decades, Lesbo Solo: My Gay History Play begins in 1963, when Baum’s beloved high school teacher is threatened with dismissal over rumors about her sexuality. What follows is a deeply personal, comedic, and poignant coming-out narrative that doubles as a sweeping chronicle of the gay liberation movement. As Baum evolves from a homophobic teenager into an outspoken lesbian and political voice, audiences are taken on a whirlwind tour of queer history told through her lived experience.

The work premiered at the San Francisco Fringe Festival in 2024 before touring to World Pride 2025 in Washington, D.C., and the Zero to Fierce Festival in Arcata, California. Baum’s previous solo play HICK: A Love Story earned praise from DC Metro Theater Arts as “Mesmerizing” for its portrayal of Eleanor Roosevelt’s lesbian relationship, and she has long been recognized as a Bay Area trailblazer for feminist and queer theatre.

Terry Baum (Writer & Performer) is a San Francisco-based playwright, performer, and political figure whose works have been staged internationally and translated into five languages. A founding member of Lilith Women’s Theatre (est. 1975), Baum has won Best of San Francisco Fringe Awards in 2016, 2019, and 2024. Her anthology One Dyke’s Theater was published by Exit Press in 2019.

Photo Credit: Holly Wallace



Terry Baum

Terry Baum

Terry Baum

Terry Baum

Terry Baum

SPONSORED BY A.C.T.