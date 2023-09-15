Photos: Inside Rehearsal For BALD SISTERS at San Jose Stage Company

San Jose Stage Company presents the West Coast Premiere of the powerful family saga BALD SISTERS by Vichet Chum. Check out all new photos from rehearsal below!

Directed by Jeffrey Lo, BALD SISTERS will run from September 13 – October 8, 2023 at San Jose Stage Company (490 South 1st Street, San Jose, CA, 95113). The press opening will take place on Saturday, September 16, at 8:00 p.m. Tickets range from $34 - $74 and can be purchased through the Box Office at (408) 283-7142 or online at www.thestage.org. For more information, visit www.thestage.org.



Vichet Chum’s captivating new play BALD SISTERS revolves around two sisters who have been at odds since their birth. Now, tasked with the responsibility of organizing their strong-willed, quick-witted mother's affairs, they must also come to terms with their family's Cambodian heritage, intricately woven into the complexities of their American present. Through a mix of irreverent humor and heartfelt moments, the story delves into the bonds formed by history, spirituality, and the power of laughter.