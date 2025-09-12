Photos: First Look at Ray of Light Theatre’s 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL at the Victoria Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ray of Light Theatre has opened 9 to 5: The Musical at San Francisco’s historic Victoria Theatre, and photos are now available from the high-energy production. Running through September 27, the show brings Dolly Parton’s beloved score and Patricia Resnick’s book to life with a dynamic Bay Area cast.

Based on the iconic 1980 film, 9 to 5 tells the story of three female office workers who take control of their workplace and turn the tables on their sexist, egotistical boss. The production stars Jessica Coker as Violet, Majesty Scott as Judy, and Malia Abayon as Doralee, with Will Giammona as Franklin Hart, Jr., Mary Kalita as Roz, and Milo Boland as Joe. The ensemble features a wide roster of Bay Area talent.

Directed and choreographed by Christina Lazo with music direction by Jad Bernardo, the show includes Parton’s hit songs “9 to 5,” “Backwoods Barbie,” and “Shine Like the Sun.”

9 to 5: The Musical runs through September 27, 2025, at the Victoria Theatre. Tickets and more information are available at 9to5sf.com.

Photo Credit: Jon Bauer

