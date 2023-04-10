Photos: First Look at POOR YELLA REDNECKS at American Conservatory Theater

Qui Nguyen's Poor Yella Rednecks is performing at American Conservatory Theater now through May 7, 2023.

Get a first look at photos below!

After the rollicking success of Vietgone in 2018, Nguyen returns to A.C.T. with the second chapter in his kickass, hip-hop trilogy about a Vietnamese family who swap war-torn Saigon for rural 1970's Arkansas. The lovers from part one, Tong and Quang, are now married...that's the good news. The bad news is that with low-wage jobs, a son struggling with English, and rumors of old flames, the challenges are only beginning. Nguyen reunites with director Jaime Castañeda to draw from rap, leap into martial arts, and dig deep into his own family journey. Funny, sexy, and subversive, Poor Yella Rednecks confirms Nguyen as a groundbreaking American voice.