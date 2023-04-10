Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at POOR YELLA REDNECKS at American Conservatory Theater

The production runs through May 7, 2023. 

Apr. 10, 2023  

Qui Nguyen's Poor Yella Rednecks is performing at American Conservatory Theater now through May 7, 2023.

Get a first look at photos below!

After the rollicking success of Vietgone in 2018, Nguyen returns to A.C.T. with the second chapter in his kickass, hip-hop trilogy about a Vietnamese family who swap war-torn Saigon for rural 1970's Arkansas. The lovers from part one, Tong and Quang, are now married...that's the good news. The bad news is that with low-wage jobs, a son struggling with English, and rumors of old flames, the challenges are only beginning. Nguyen reunites with director Jaime Castañeda to draw from rap, leap into martial arts, and dig deep into his own family journey. Funny, sexy, and subversive, Poor Yella Rednecks confirms Nguyen as a groundbreaking American voice.

Photo credit: Kevin Berne

Photos: First Look at POOR YELLA REDNECKS at American Conservatory Theater
Jomar Tagatac and Jenny Nguyen Nelson

Photos: First Look at POOR YELLA REDNECKS at American Conservatory Theater
Hyunmin Rhee and Jenny Nguyen Nelson

Photos: First Look at POOR YELLA REDNECKS at American Conservatory Theater
Jenny Nguyen Nelson and Christine Jamlig

Photos: First Look at POOR YELLA REDNECKS at American Conservatory Theater
Hyunmin Rhee and Jenny Nguyen Nelson

Photos: First Look at POOR YELLA REDNECKS at American Conservatory Theater
Christine Jamlig

Photos: First Look at POOR YELLA REDNECKS at American Conservatory Theater
Christine Jamlig and Hyunmin Rhee

Photos: First Look at POOR YELLA REDNECKS at American Conservatory Theater
Jenny Nguyen Nelson

Photos: First Look at POOR YELLA REDNECKS at American Conservatory Theater
Will Dao and Hyunmin Rhee

Photos: First Look at POOR YELLA REDNECKS at American Conservatory Theater
Christine Jamlig and Will Dao

Photos: First Look at POOR YELLA REDNECKS at American Conservatory Theater
Will Dao, Christine Jamlig, Jenny Nguyen Nelson, Hyunmin Rhee, and Jomar Tagatac i




Review: A DISTINCT SOCIETY at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley Photo
Review: A DISTINCT SOCIETY at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley
What did our critic think of A DISTINCT SOCIETY at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley?
Review: SWEAT at Center Rep Photo
Review: SWEAT at Center Rep
What did our critic think of SWEAT at Center Rep? In 2008, two recent parolees dread meeting each other on the outside. Jason is white Aryan tattooed and full of shame, Chris, repentant and newly religious. They share a crime that will slowly be revealed through flashbacks of their friendship as co-workers at a working class mill in Philadelphia. The slow destruction of that factory through layoffs, long picket lines and economic collapse tests their relationships, morals and resilience in Lynn Nottage's 2017 Pulitzer Prize winning drama.
Review: ENGLISH at Berkeley Rep Shows How Language Runs Deeper Than Just Words Photo
Review: ENGLISH at Berkeley Rep Shows How Language Runs Deeper Than Just Words
What did our critic think of ENGLISH at Berkeley Rep? BroadwayWorld reviews Sanaz Toossi's beguilingly serious comedy running through May 7th.
Photos: First Look At The World Premiere A DISTINCT SOCIETY At TheatreWorks Silicon Valley Photo
Photos: First Look At The World Premiere A DISTINCT SOCIETY At TheatreWorks Silicon Valley
TheatreWorks Silicon Valley stages the World Premiere of A Distinct Society, presented in association with Pioneer Theatre Company.

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: First Look at POOR YELLA REDNECKS at American Conservatory TheaterPhotos: First Look at POOR YELLA REDNECKS at American Conservatory Theater
April 10, 2023

Get a first look at photos of Qui Nguyen's Poor Yella Rednecks at American Conservatory Theater!
Crowded Fire Theater's 2023 Matchbox Play Reading Series Comes To The Potrero Stage This MonthCrowded Fire Theater's 2023 Matchbox Play Reading Series Comes To The Potrero Stage This Month
April 7, 2023

Crowded Fire Theater (CFT)  announces the return of its Matchbox Reading Series, featuring new plays by lily gonzales, Humaira Ghilzai & Bridgette Dutta Portman, Eugenie Chan, and CFT's 2021-23 Resilience & Development (R&D) Lab playwrights Star Finch, A-lan Holt, Maria Jenson, and Lisa Marie Rollins. This year's Matchbox is presented in partnership with Golden Thread Productions, Shotgun Players, and Playwrights Foundation, with support from the Gerbode Foundation.  
Photos: First Look At The World Premiere A DISTINCT SOCIETY At TheatreWorks Silicon ValleyPhotos: First Look At The World Premiere A DISTINCT SOCIETY At TheatreWorks Silicon Valley
April 7, 2023

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley stages the World Premiere of A Distinct Society, presented in association with Pioneer Theatre Company. See photos of the production.
Town Hall Announces CRUMBS FROM THE TABLE OF JOY As Final Production Of The 2022-2023 SeasonTown Hall Announces CRUMBS FROM THE TABLE OF JOY As Final Production Of The 2022-2023 Season
April 7, 2023

Town Hall Theatre presents Lynn Nottage's Crumbs from the Table of Joy, a story of family, womanhood, and growing up amidst the social and political changes of the 1950's. When Ernestine's mother dies, she moves with her father and sister from Pensacola, Florida to Brooklyn, New York. There, she faces the many possibilities of her future that were no more than dreams back in Florida, and she discovers what type of life she wants to live. 
Photos: First Look at the Company of GRAND HORIZONS at San Jose Stage CompanyPhotos: First Look at the Company of GRAND HORIZONS at San Jose Stage Company
April 7, 2023

Get a first look at Grand Horizons at San Jose Stage Company.
share