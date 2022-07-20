Photos: First Look at Natascia Diaz & More in FOLLIES at San Francisco Playhouse
This legendary masterpiece uses the musical theatre as a metaphor for the collapse of American innocence and naiveté.
San Francisco Playhouse is presenting Follies, Book by James Goldman, Music and Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, through September 10.
The cast features Natascia Diaz* as Sally Durant Plummer; Samantha Rose Cárdenas* as Young Sally and Ensemble; Maureen McVerry* as of Phyllis Rogers Stone; Danielle Cheiken as Young Phyllis and Young Heidi; Anthony Rollins-Mullens* as Buddy Plummer; Chachi Delgado as Young Buddy; Chris Vettel* as Benjamin Stone; Cameron La Brie as Young Benjamin; Cindy Goldfield* as Carlotta Campion; Lucinda Hitchcock Cone* as Hattie Walker
Jill Slyter as Solange LaFitte; Caroline Louise Altman* as Stella Deems and Heidi Schiller
Louis Parnell* as Dimitri Weismann; Frederick Winthrop as Roscoe; Eiko Yamamoto as Emily Whitman; Rene Collins as Theodore Whitman; Emily Corbo as Ensemble; M. Javi Harnly as Ensemble; Anthony Maglio as Ensemble and Kevin; Catrina Manahan as Ensemble; Anne Warque as Ensemble.
It's 1971, and theatrical impresario Dimitri Weismann is hosting a reunion of former Follies performers in his crumbling theatre, about to be demolished to make room for a parking lot. The artists gather for one last time, reminiscing about the past and contemplating their future, before the theater dims its lights for good. Surreal, sophisticated, compelling, heart wrenching and epic in scope, this legendary masterpiece uses the musical theatre as a metaphor for the collapse of American innocence and naiveté.
Photo credit: Jessica Palopoli
Maureen McVerry, (center), (L-R) Jill Slyter, Chachi Delgado, Anthony Maglio, M. Javi Harnly, Cameron La Brie, and Ann Warque.
Natascia Diaz, Anthony Rollins-Mullens
Chris Vettel (center), (L-R: Emily Corbo, Anthony Maglio, Samantha Rose Cárdenas, M. Javi Harnly, Catrina Manahan, Chachi Delgado, and Danielle Cheiken)
Maureen McVerry (center), (L-R) Cameron La Brie, Anthony Maglio, Jill Slyter, Ann Warque, Chachi Delgado, and M. Javi Harnly
Cindy Goldfield, Anthony Maglio
Natascia Diaz, (Danielle Cheiken, in the background)
Catrina Manahan, Samantha Rose Cárdenas, Ann Warque, Danielle Cheiken, and Emily Corbo
(L-R) Lucinda Hitchcock Cone, Maureen McVerry, Eiko Yamamoto, and Jill Slyter, back row, L-R: Catrina Manahan, Ann Warque, and Emily Corbo). Rene Collins.
Louis Parnell (center), (L-R) Cindy Goldfield, Jill Slyter), Rene Collins, and Eiko Yamamoto
Chris Vettel and Maureen McVerry, Eiko Yamamoto (right), Catrina Manahan, balcony, and M. Javi Harnly, in the back)
Danielle Cheiken,Samantha Rose Cárdenas
Anthony Rollins-Mullens, Chris Vettel
Maureen McVerry, Natascia Diaz
(understudy Timothy Lynch), (front row, L-R) Lucinda Hitchcock Cone, Maureen McVerry, Jill Slyter, Caroline Louise Altman, Natascia Diaz, Cindy Goldfield*), and Eiko Yamamoto), back row, L-R) Louis Parnell, Chris Vettel, and Emily Corbo, Ann Warque, and Catrina Manahan.
(front row, L-R) Cindy Goldfield, Jill Slyter), Caroline Louise Altman, Maureen McVerry, Natascia Diaz*) (L-R: Emily Corbo, Ann Warque, Catrina Manahan, Danielle Cheiken, and Samantha Rose Cárdenas
Maureen McVerry, Natascia Diaz, Jill Slyter), Cindy Goldfield, and the Follies ensemble (Emily Corbo, Ann Warque, Catrina Manahan, and Samantha Rose Cárdenas
Lucinda Hitchcock Cone, Eiko Yamamoto
Eiko Yamamoto, center left) and Rene Collins
Anthony Rollins-Mullens, Chris Vettel, (front row, L-R): Chachi Delgado, Samantha Rose Cárdenas, Danielle Cheiken and Cameron La Brie
Catrina Manahan, Anthony Rollins-Mullens, and Emily Corbo
Cameron La Brie, Danielle Cheiken, Chachi Delgado and Samantha Rose Cárdenas